Sub-Jr Men's National Hockey: Goa, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Win On Day 3

MENAFN - IANS) Rajgir (Bihar), April 3 (IANS) Goa, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh registered wins in their respective matches on the third day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 held at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, on Friday.

In a Division C clash, Goans Hockey defeated Hockey Rajasthan 7-0 in Pool B. Karan Kumar (2', 12', 44') scored a hat-trick, while Sahil Pramod (17'), Dilshad Ali (27'), Shreyesh Hundre Changadev (30'), and Ankit (38') also found the back of the net.

In a Division B encounter, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Bengal 5-2. Vicky Singh Bohra (1', 4') gave Uttarakhand an early advantage with a brace, followed by Govind Singh (7', 60'), who also scored twice, while Aman Kumar (52') added another. For Hockey Bengal, captain Riju Bar (9') and Sujal Turi (22') scored goals.

In another Division B clash, Hockey Arunachal defeated Hockey Bihar 4-2. Shubham Rajbhar (7'), Deepak Rao (24'), Ramansh Singh (34'), and Mohit Yadav (38') scored for Hockey Arunachal, while Suman Kumar (2') and Captain Abhay Shah (58') were on target for Hockey Bihar.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Delhi Hockey, Telangana Hockey, and Chhattisgarh Hockey registered notable wins in their respective matches on the second day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 on Thursday.

A total of 30 teams from across India will compete across Division 'A', Division 'B', and Division 'C', with promotion and relegation adding further intensity to the tournament. While Division 'A' teams will battle for the championship title, the top two teams from Divisions 'B' and 'C' will secure promotion. Meanwhile, the bottom two teams in Divisions 'A' and 'B' will face relegation.

Division 'A' will feature 12 teams divided into four pools, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final scheduled on 12th April. Pool A includes Hockey Punjab, Hockey Chandigarh, and Hockey Maharashtra. Pool B comprises Hockey Jharkhand, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Pool C features Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Haryana, and Manipur Hockey, while Pool D includes Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Kerala Hockey.

Division 'B' will be played in a league format with two pools. Pool A features Delhi Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, Hockey Bengal, Telangana Hockey, and Hockey Uttarakhand. Pool B includes Hockey Karnataka, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Himachal, and Bihar (BSSA).

Similarly, Division 'C' will also follow a league format. Pool A consists of Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Mizoram, Le Puducherry Hockey, and Assam Hockey, while Pool B includes Goans Hockey, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, RAJ, and Tripura Olympic Association.