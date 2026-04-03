Congress Facilitated Infiltration, BJP Drives Out Such Elements: UP CM Yogi In Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on a campaign trail in poll-bound Assam, on Friday accused the previous Congress regime of“facilitating” infiltration and credited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with driving out such elements.

Addressing his second poll rally in Assam's Barchalla, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said:“Congress always promoted infiltration and riots, whereas the BJP drives out such elements. Earlier, infiltrators used to take away the rights of the youth and consume the ration meant for the people of Assam, but now the double-engine government guarantees that every citizen receives their due.”

He sought support for BJP candidate Ritu Baran Sarma in the Barchalla Assembly constituency and urged people to press the 'Kamal' (lotus) on April 9 to ensure a massive victory.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said:“Despite Assam's rich cultural heritage and history of protecting farmers and resisting foreign invaders, Congress, in alliance with the AIUDF, created an identity crisis for residents. Due to their tacit understanding, the Assamese identity, land, and dignity faced a serious threat.”

“However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and successive BJP governments in Assam led by Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state has progressed from being known for tea production to emerging as a new hub for chip manufacturing,” he told the gathering.

Listing landmark initiatives such as the Maa Kamakhya Corridor and the Srimanta Sankaradeva Corridor, he said the double-engine government is preserving Assam's identity while promoting its culture, traditions, and heroes, and that there is now a balance between development and heritage.

He added:“Over the past decade, government schemes have reached the poor without discrimination. Earlier, infiltrators consumed ration meant for the poor, but now people benefit from schemes like free ration, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat (with health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh), housing schemes, and employment opportunities. Special packages have also been provided for tea garden workers, artisans, and youth.”

“The double-engine government is committed to protecting Assam and removing every infiltrator,” he said.

He further said that no Prime Minister had visited the Northeast as frequently as PM Modi and asserted that, due to sustained attention, connectivity in the region has improved significantly with roads, railways, airways, and inland waterways, along with the establishment of institutions such as AIIMS, IIMs, IITs, and NITs.

He also invoked historical and cultural icons like Lachit Borphukan and the Ahom dynasty, stating that Assam will continue to contribute immensely to India's growing identity and pride.