Uttarakhand Govt Orders Transfers Of IPS Officers, Key Postings For Upcoming Kumbh Mela

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, April 3 (IANS) The Uttarakhand government, on Friday, ordered the transfer and posting of four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, assigning them new responsibilities with immediate effect in the interest of public administration.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, the reshuffle includes key appointments linked to the upcoming Kumbh Mela as well as district-level policing changes.

As per the order, Amit Singh Rawat, who was serving as Inspector General of Police (Personnel) at the police headquarters, has been posted as Inspector General of Police at the Kumbh Mela.

The move places him in charge of overseeing security and law enforcement arrangements for the major religious gathering.

Ayush Agrawal, the current Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), has been transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) at the Kumbh Mela.

His appointment is seen as part of the state government's efforts to strengthen the security apparatus for the large-scale religious event, which attracts lakhs of devotees.

Meanwhile, Shweta Chaubey, who was serving as Commandant of IRB II, has been appointed as the new SSP of Tehri, replacing Agrawal. Her posting marks a significant district-level change in the police administration.

In another key move, Vishakha, currently the Superintendent of Police handling Crime Against Women, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and Training, has been transferred as Commandant, IRB II.

The order directs all the officers concerned to assume charge of their new assignments immediately and ensure that a copy of the charge report is submitted to the state government through the Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth.

The notification was issued by Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, and copies of the order have been forwarded to senior officials, including the Director General of Police Deepam Seth, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, and other concerned departments for necessary action.

The reshuffle is aimed at ensuring administrative efficiency and bolstering security preparedness, particularly in view of upcoming major events in the state.