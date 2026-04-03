Saas Management Market Surges To $9.37 Billion By 2030 CAGR 15.4%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global SaaS Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 4.58 billion in 2025 to USD 9.37 billion by 2030.

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SaaS Management Market Share & Growth:



Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 4.58 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.37 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 15.4%

SaaS Management Market Analysis & Forecast:



Recent acquisitions by leading SaaS vendors in 2024–2025 are accelerating advances in governance, cost optimization, and multi-cloud visibility.

The cloud segment is the fastest-growing deployment mode. Strategic advisory services are expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

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Market growth is being driven by the increasing need for automated SaaS governance as enterprises grapple with expanding application sprawl, decentralized procurement, and rising security and compliance requirements. Vendors are differentiating by offering AI-driven spend analytics, automated contract risk scoring, granular permission monitoring, and real-time integration oversight. The adoption of unified SaaS control planes is accelerating, enabling centralized identity governance, automated renewal, shadow-IT detection, and productivity benchmarking across portfolios.

Demand is further fueled by the need to align SaaS operations with FinOps, SecOps, and digital workplace strategies, ensuring optimization across hybrid, multi-cloud, and regional deployments. Solutions that deliver cost efficiency, risk mitigation, and operational resilience are driving market expansion.

The 2025 and 2024 acquisitions by leading SaaS management vendors are driving significant advancements in enterprise SaaS governance, spend optimization, and multi-cloud observability. IBM's acquisitions of Apptio, StepZen, and Turbonomic enhanced its capabilities in FinOps analytics, API-based SaaS monitoring, and automated workload optimization, enabling organizations to gain real-time visibility into usage, costs, and performance across complex SaaS portfolios.

Check Point Software's acquisition of Atmosec strengthened security and compliance monitoring, allowing enterprises to detect configuration risks, enforce access policies, and reduce exposure across SaaS applications. Flexera's acquisition of Snow Software expanded its software asset intelligence and license optimization capabilities, supporting unified SaaS inventory management, contract governance, and spend rationalization. Collectively, these strategic moves integrate AI-driven analytics, automated lifecycle control, and cross-platform governance, enabling enterprises to optimize SaaS utilization, reduce redundant spending, and enforce compliance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

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Among deployment modes, the cloud segment emerges as the fastest-growing category.

The rapid scalability, flexibility, and ease of integration offered by cloud-based platforms are driving the fastest growth in the SaaS management market. Organizations are increasingly opting for cloud deployment to achieve centralized visibility, automated license optimization, and real-time policy enforcement, all without the limitations of on-premises infrastructure. Cloud solutions enable seamless integration with existing SaaS applications and identity systems while supporting multi-tenant and hybrid environments. Vendors are enhancing these platforms with AI-driven spend analytics, automated workflow orchestration, and shadow-IT detection, empowering enterprises to optimize SaaS portfolios, enforce governance policies, and improve operational efficiency across distributed teams and global deployments.

Among services, strategic advisory services are expected to gain the fastest momentum during the forecast period.

The increasing complexity of enterprise SaaS ecosystems and the rising need for optimized spending, compliance, and governance are driving the rapid growth of strategic advisory services in the SaaS management market. Organizations are seeking expert guidance to align SaaS portfolios with business objectives, implement best practices for license optimization, and mitigate security and regulatory risks. Vendors and service providers offer insights on portfolio rationalization, multi-cloud integration, and FinOps strategies, enabling data-driven decision-making. These services help enterprises streamline renewals, enforce governance policies, and maximize ROI, making strategic advisory a critical enabler of efficient, secure, and scalable SaaS operations.

The US leads the SaaS management market, driven by the large-scale adoption of cloud applications by enterprises and digital transformation initiatives that require centralized control, cost optimization, and compliance enforcement. Growth is supported by the need for unified visibility, automated license management, and policy-driven governance across diverse SaaS portfolios and hybrid IT environments.

Key sectors, including technology, BFSI, healthcare, and government, are implementing platforms from vendors such as IBM, ServiceNow, Flexera, and SailPoint to optimize spending, streamline renewals, and enforce access controls. Enterprises prioritize automated discovery, utilization tracking, and policy compliance to maintain operational efficiency and mitigate risk. Vendors and service providers are integrating SaaS management platforms with AI-driven spend analytics, workflow automation, and real-time reporting to enable actionable insights and proactive decision-making. The growing adoption of multi-cloud environments, shadow-IT monitoring, and identity-based governance positions SaaS management solutions as a critical foundation for scalable, secure, and cost-effective enterprise software operations.

Across the broader market, emerging trends are creating significant opportunities for SaaS management solutions. The increasing complexity of enterprise SaaS portfolios, driven by hybrid and multi-cloud adoption, decentralized procurement, and rapid digital transformation, is pushing organizations to seek intelligent tools for centralized oversight. AI-driven spend analytics, predictive license optimization, and real-time usage telemetry are enabling enterprises to proactively manage costs, enforce policies, and improve operational efficiency.

Shadow-IT discovery, automated compliance monitoring, and identity-based governance are becoming increasingly critical as organizations strive to mitigate security risks and ensure regulatory compliance. Additionally, the growing adoption of FinOps and SecOps practices is driving demand for predictive budgeting, anomaly detection, and portfolio rationalization capabilities, enabling organizations to optimize SaaS utilization while reducing financial and operational risk.

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Vendors in the SaaS management market can capitalize on these opportunities by integrating AI and ML-powered automation into their platforms for license optimization, renewal management, and risk scoring. Developing multi-cloud connectors, low-code integration frameworks, and advanced policy orchestration enables seamless deployment across complex enterprise environments. Strategic partnerships with cloud providers, identity management platforms, and cybersecurity vendors can expand platform capabilities, while offering domain-specific advisory services and managed SaaS operations, helping enterprises accelerate adoption and achieve measurable ROI. By providing unified dashboards, real-time reporting, and cross-application benchmarking, vendors can position themselves as essential partners in driving operational resilience, cost efficiency, and secure SaaS governance across globally distributed, multi-tenant enterprise ecosystems.

Companies in SaaS Management Market:

Companies in SaaS Management Market include IBM (US), Check Point Software (Israel), AvePoint (US), Flexera (US), Quest Software (US), SailPoint Technologies (US), HCLSoftware (India), ServiceNow (US), Freshworks (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Calero (US), ManageEngine (US), USU Solutions (Germany), Ramp (US), Axonius (US), Applogie (US), BetterCloud (US), Cledara (UK), ActivTrak (US), Zluri (US), Zylo (US), Torii (US), Lumos (US), Substly (Sweden), Trelica (1Password) (England)

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