EPSO-G Has Approved The New Composition Of Energy Cells Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New energy group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

New energy group EPSO-G has approved the new composition of the Energy Cells Board, which will begin its term on April 14, 2026, following the expiration of the current Board's term.

Energy Cells Board, governing the operator of the energy storage system, will continue to include Paulius Butkus, Chief Strategy Officer of EPSO-G Group, delegated by the parent company, and Dovilė Kapačinskaitė, a civil servant and Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania. Jurgis Gabrielius Rudgalvis has been appointed as a new independent member, replacing Darius Klimašauskas, who has served on the Board for four years.

EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

Enclosed: press release.

For more information, contact

Gediminas Petrauskas, Communication partner of EPSO-G

Tel: +370 610 63306, email: ...

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2026-04-03_EPSO-G has approved the new composition of the Energy Cells Board_EN