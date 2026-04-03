Army Intercepts Two Missiles Targeting Kingdom Over Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army announced today that Iranian projectiles targeted the Kingdom's territory over the past 24 hours.According to the Military Media Directorate, the Royal Jordanian Air Force successfully intercepted and shot down two missiles that were heading toward locations inside Jordan demonstrating high efficiency in the operation.Meanwhile, the Public Security Directorate spokesperson stated that specialized units responded to 17 reports of falling debris and projectiles during the same period.The spokesperson added that two individuals were injured in Zarqa Governorate as a result of these incidents, describing their condition as moderate. Material damage was also reported, including to a house in Zarqa due to the blast impact and to a vehicle in Karak Governorate after being struck by shrapnel.Authorities renewed their warning against gathering near, approaching, or handling any suspicious objects or debris due to the danger they pose. Citizens were urged to strictly follow official safety instructions and guidelines.The Public Security Directorate also called on the public to report any suspicious objects immediately by calling the emergency number 911, emphasizing the importance of relying on official sources for information and avoiding the spread of rumors and misinformation.