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Alat Free Economic Zone Showcases Infrastructure And Incentives To Turkmen Delegation

Alat Free Economic Zone Showcases Infrastructure And Incentives To Turkmen Delegation


2026-04-03 09:08:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. A presentation of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) was held for a Turkmenistan delegation during a meeting between Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the AFEZ Authority, and Nokerguly Atagulyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, on April 1, Trend reports via AFEZ.

During the meeting, Alasgarov provided detailed information about the zone, highlighting its unique legal framework, fully developed domestic and international infrastructure, industrial land equipped with engineering and communication systems, financial and non-financial incentives, and transportation and logistics capabilities.

Atagulyev noted that the presentation made a very positive impression on the Turkmen delegation. He emphasized that the zone's extraterritorial status and the independence of the AFEZ authority create a strong foundation for successful development. He also highlighted that the availability of industrial land with ready infrastructure is particularly attractive to investors.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed interest in further developing cooperation.

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Trend News Agency

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