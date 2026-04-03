Ukraine Confirms Strike On Bashneft-Novoil Refinery In Ufa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff reported this on Facebook.

On April 1 and 2, Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out strikes on key enemy targets.

In particular, the Bashneft-Novoil oil refinery was hit, with a confirmed strike followed by a fire at the facility.

The refinery is located at a considerable distance from Ukraine's state border – approximately 1,400 kilometers.

Bashneft-Novoil is one of Russia's largest producers of high-quality oils, including marine, hydraulic, and motor oils. Its primary oil processing capacity is about 7 million tonnes per year.

The refinery is an important component of Russia's fuel and energy complex and is used to support the Russian military.

General Staff confirms strikes on Transneft – Port Primorsk terminal and Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The Kulikovsky training ground in Novopetrivka, in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region, and an ammunition depot in Uspenivka were also hit.

In addition, strikes targeted areas of enemy troop concentration in Kotlyne and Shandryholove in the Donetsk region, as well as Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Enemy losses are being clarified.

On April 2, a fire broke out at the Bashneft-Novoil plant in Ufa following a drone attack. The blaze at one of the refineries was confirmed by the head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov.