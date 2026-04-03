Russian Military Training At Low Level, Says Ukraine's Air Assault Forces Commander
“This is very noticeable (the decline in the level of Russian training – ed.), especially when we take them prisoner and ask about their training. Their task is to send people into the 'meat grinder,' which works in some directions. Of course, we would never allow ourselves to do that. We act based on training, while they rely on numbers,” Apostol said.
According to him, the enemy's training is now“very weak.”
“For example, when a group of our guys advances against an enemy group, we completely wipe them out and move forward with minimal losses,” the commander added.Read also: War update: 230 clashes on front lines in past 24 hours
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops have intensified assault operations in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration area, using light vehicles, including quad bikes, and attempting to advance along the flanks toward Hryshyne and Rodynske.
Photo: ArmyInform
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