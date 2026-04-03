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Azerbaijani Boxers Make Strong Start At Great Silk Road Int'l Tournament

Azerbaijani Boxers Make Strong Start At Great Silk Road Int'l Tournament


2026-04-03 09:07:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani boxers made a strong start at the Great Silk Road International Boxing Tournament in Baku, with four athletes advancing to the quarterfinals on the opening day, AzerNEWS reports.

In the 55 kg category, European champion Nijat Huseynov defeated Ion Plinga of Moldova 5:0 (30:27, 30:26, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27), winning all three rounds.

His teammate Zalimkhan Suleymanov eliminated Kanan Babayev in a second-round victory, setting up a quarterfinal clash between the two.

In the 65 kg category, Mahmud Huseynov advanced automatically after his Georgian opponent Zviad Tchotchua did not compete. He will face teammate Zaur Gahramanov in the next round.

Malik Hasanov also reached the quarterfinals after defeating Yiğit Usdan of Turkiye 5:0 (29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27) and will now face Levan Demurov of Georgia.

The tournament at the Boxing Center features athletes from 10 countries and will conclude on April 7.

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AzerNews

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