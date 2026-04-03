Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
No Sabotage Found In Turkish C-130 Crash In Georgia, Prosecutors Say

No Sabotage Found In Turkish C-130 Crash In Georgia, Prosecutors Say


2026-04-03 09:07:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

No evidence of external interference has been found in the crash of a Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft in Georgia, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Citing local media reports, authorities said that a forensic and technical assessment conducted as part of the ongoing investigation revealed no signs of sabotage or explosive materials linked to the incident.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

The aircraft, a C-130 military cargo plane operated by the Turkish Air Force, crashed on November 11, 2025, after taking off from the Azerbaijani city of Ganja. The wreckage was later discovered scattered across steep slopes near the Kholakiri Monastery in Georgia, after being located by local residents.

All 20 personnel on board lost their lives in the incident. Their bodies were recovered and repatriated to Türkiye.

MENAFN03042026000195011045ID1110939827



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search