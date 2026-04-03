No Sabotage Found In Turkish C-130 Crash In Georgia, Prosecutors Say

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

No evidence of external interference has been found in the crash of a Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft in Georgia, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Citing local media reports, authorities said that a forensic and technical assessment conducted as part of the ongoing investigation revealed no signs of sabotage or explosive materials linked to the incident.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

The aircraft, a C-130 military cargo plane operated by the Turkish Air Force, crashed on November 11, 2025, after taking off from the Azerbaijani city of Ganja. The wreckage was later discovered scattered across steep slopes near the Kholakiri Monastery in Georgia, after being located by local residents.

All 20 personnel on board lost their lives in the incident. Their bodies were recovered and repatriated to Türkiye.