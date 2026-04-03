TN Elections 2026: Annamalai Missing From BJP's First Candidate List

Congress Announces Candidate List

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday announced its list of 27 candidates for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Among the key candidates, Tamil Nadu Congress PCC chief K Selvaperunthagai will contest from the Sriperumbudur Assembly Constituency, while former MP Dr A Chella Kumar will represent Krishnagiri Assembly Constituency. Other notable selections include Durai Chandrasekar from Ponneri (SC), Gopinath Palaniyappar from Erode (East), and Rama Karumanickam from Tiruvadana. The candidates were chosen by the Central Election Committee after careful consideration.

BJP's List Sparks Speculation with Annamalai's Omission

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also released its list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, after negotiations within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The release of the BJP's first candidate list for the April 23, 2026, Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has sent shockwaves through the state's political circles. K Annamalai, the aggressive "Singham" of the Tamil Nadu BJP who was widely expected to lead the charge, is conspicuously absent from the roster. While senior leaders like Tamilisai Soundararajan (Mylapore), Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore North), and Union Minister L Murugan (Avinashi) have been fielded, Annamalai's name is nowhere to be found.

Annamalai K has made commendable achievements in taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies to the people or taking the party's projects village by village in the state. The party's top brass leadership, such as Home Minister Amit Shah, has on many occasions stated that the BJP will utilise Annamalai's organisational skills in the party's national structure.

Election Schedule and Alliances

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the assembly ends on May 10.

The main contest is expected to be between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes DMK, Congress, and Other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

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