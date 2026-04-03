Technology Aloha: Maui Food Bank Website Named Webby Award Nominee - Community Can Vote to Win Internet's Top Honor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fans Can Vote Online to Help Maui Food Bank Win the Internet's Top Honor: webbyawards

Maui, HAWAII, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Aloha, a Maui-based digital strategy and web design firm, announced today that its website redesign and brand refresh for Maui Food Bank has been nominated for a Webby Award in the Websites & Mobile Sites – Charitable & Non-Profit: Local & Community Organizations category at the 30th Annual Webby Awards.

The Maui Food Bank website, designed by Technology Aloha, is a 30th Annual Webby Award nominee in the Charitable & Non-Profit: Local & Community Organizations category.

Hailed as the“Internet's highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) and are the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet. Out of more than 13,000 entries submitted globally this year, the Maui Food Bank website was selected as one of five nominees in its category - placing it in the top 11% of all entries worldwide.

The nomination recognizes a comprehensive brand and digital transformation delivered by Technology Aloha in response to Maui's 2023 wildfire recovery, during which food insecurity surged by 65% across the county. The redesigned platform integrates cultural storytelling honoring each island served - pink for Maui (the Lokelani rose), green for Molokaʻi (the kūkui tree), and orange for Lānaʻi (the kaunaʻoa vine) - alongside a multi-pathway giving ecosystem, interactive food distribution mapping, a partner agency portal serving 100+ organizations, and mobile-first accessibility designed for smartphone-dependent community members.

As Maui County continues to recover from recent storms, the platform's role as a community resource remains as relevant as ever - a reminder of the operational impact of this work.

The project has previously been recognized with a Web Excellence Award and a Creative Communications Award Honorable Mention for both website and branding. The Webby nomination represents the highest-profile recognition the project has received to date.

“Nominees like the Maui Food Bank are raising the bar for creativity and innovation on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards.“At the 30th Annual Webby Awards, this recognition feels especially meaningful. It's no small feat to stand out among nearly 13,000 entries, and this year's work reflects the energy, originality, and ambition shaping the Internet right now.”

“The Maui Food Bank's website and brand reflect who we are and the community we serve.” said Lisa Paulson, Chief Executive Officer of the Maui Food Bank.“This recognition is a testament to the strength of that community - and to the power of telling our story authentically. We're proud to represent Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi on this stage.”

“This nomination is a reflection of what's possible when design serves a mission,” said Jillyn Dillon, Founder of Technology Aloha.“The Maui Food Bank's work is deeply woven into the fabric of this community. Building a platform worthy of that mission - one that honors the people and islands it serves - is work I'm genuinely proud of. A Webby recognition would mean a great deal to our team, and even more to the community that inspired it.”

As a nominee, the Maui Food Bank website is also eligible to win a Webby People's Voice Award, voted on entirely by the public. Voting is open now through April 16, 2026. Community members can cast their vote at. Voting takes 30 seconds.

All Webby Award winners will be announced on April 21, 2026, and honored at the 30th Annual Webby Awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 11, 2026.

About Technology Aloha

Technology Aloha is a Maui-based digital strategy and web design firm founded in 2012. The firm specializes in custom website design, branding, and fractional CMO services for small businesses and nonprofits nationwide, with award-winning work for food banks including Maui Food Bank and Hawaiʻi Foodbank.

About Maui Food Bank

The Maui Food Bank provides nutritious food to anyone at risk of hunger across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi. Guided by the spirit of aloha, the organization works to build a hunger-free Maui County through food distribution, community partnerships, and emergency response.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the“Internet's highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).

Technology Aloha's work for Maui Food Bank has been recognized as a 30th Annual Webby Award nominee, placing it among the top 11% of 13,000+ global entries.

Press Inquiries

Jillyn Dillon

jillyn [at]

153 E Kamehameha Ave

Ste 104 PMB 185

Kahului, HI 96732