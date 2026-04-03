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Inc. Names Facility Solutions Group To Its 2026 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Northeast
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Facility Solutions Group has been ranked No. 139 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Northeast. The region includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.
An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent businesses driving growth across the Northeast economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.
"Being recognized by a brand as prestigious as Inc. is an extreme honor, but this award truly belongs to our employees, the people who make FSG Northeast what it is. Our team is the heartbeat of everything we do. Our culture and our teams are not just part of our success story; they are the success story. From the recent build of our new state-of-the-art 65,000 square foot distribution facility in Manalapan, NJ, our FSG family has built a culture defined by exceptional service, genuine care for our customers and partners, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. That culture is what drives our growth, empowers us to serve everyone from local small businesses to some of the most recognized national accounts, and fuels our ability to deliver lighting, electrical service, and construction solutions across the entire Northeast. We are an institution built on timeless contributions, and that is only possible because of the extraordinary people who show up every single day and make FSG Northeast something truly special. We have always believed that investing in our people and nurturing the right culture builds something that lasts- FSG and this recognition of our Northeast teams is living proof of that." – Leon Mowadia, Chief Operating Officer
Between 2022 and 2024, these 151 private companies had a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the region's economy.
Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: .
“The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.
About FSG
FSG is a nationally recognized leader in lighting, electrical, EV charging, and energy solutions, delivering innovative, end-to-end services that help businesses operate more efficiently and sustainably. Driven by a customer-first philosophy, deep technical expertise, and a commitment to long-term partnerships, FSG has built a reputation for excellence across every market it serves.
At the heart of that national reach is a network of regional teams that bring localized knowledge and hands-on support to clients where they operate. The Northeast Regional team, with a newly built regional office in Manalapan, NJ, exemplifies this approach by providing seamless project execution, responsive service, and ongoing maintenance to businesses throughout the region. As one of the country's most dynamic and competitive markets, the Northeast demands the highest standard of delivery, and FSG's teams consistently rise to meet it, strengthening client relationships and advancing FSG's mission one project at a time. For more information, visit
More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals
Methodology
The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .
Facility Solutions Group
Cristin Charzewski
Director of Marketing and Communications
732.826.6100 x 21126
...
Linkedin:
Instagram:
Facebook:
X:
Youtube:
An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent businesses driving growth across the Northeast economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.
"Being recognized by a brand as prestigious as Inc. is an extreme honor, but this award truly belongs to our employees, the people who make FSG Northeast what it is. Our team is the heartbeat of everything we do. Our culture and our teams are not just part of our success story; they are the success story. From the recent build of our new state-of-the-art 65,000 square foot distribution facility in Manalapan, NJ, our FSG family has built a culture defined by exceptional service, genuine care for our customers and partners, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. That culture is what drives our growth, empowers us to serve everyone from local small businesses to some of the most recognized national accounts, and fuels our ability to deliver lighting, electrical service, and construction solutions across the entire Northeast. We are an institution built on timeless contributions, and that is only possible because of the extraordinary people who show up every single day and make FSG Northeast something truly special. We have always believed that investing in our people and nurturing the right culture builds something that lasts- FSG and this recognition of our Northeast teams is living proof of that." – Leon Mowadia, Chief Operating Officer
Between 2022 and 2024, these 151 private companies had a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the region's economy.
Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: .
“The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.
About FSG
FSG is a nationally recognized leader in lighting, electrical, EV charging, and energy solutions, delivering innovative, end-to-end services that help businesses operate more efficiently and sustainably. Driven by a customer-first philosophy, deep technical expertise, and a commitment to long-term partnerships, FSG has built a reputation for excellence across every market it serves.
At the heart of that national reach is a network of regional teams that bring localized knowledge and hands-on support to clients where they operate. The Northeast Regional team, with a newly built regional office in Manalapan, NJ, exemplifies this approach by providing seamless project execution, responsive service, and ongoing maintenance to businesses throughout the region. As one of the country's most dynamic and competitive markets, the Northeast demands the highest standard of delivery, and FSG's teams consistently rise to meet it, strengthening client relationships and advancing FSG's mission one project at a time. For more information, visit
More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals
Methodology
The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .
Facility Solutions Group
Cristin Charzewski
Director of Marketing and Communications
732.826.6100 x 21126
...
Linkedin:
Instagram:
Facebook:
X:
Youtube:
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