Israel Data Center Market To Reach $1.81 Billion By 2031 - Arizton

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 2, 2026 5:16 am - Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.

Israel continues to emerge as a key player in the Middle East data center market, showcasing substantial growth potential. Arizton research highlights that the Israel data center market size was valued at USD 539 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.43% during the forecast period.

Insights on 58 Data Centers Facilities across Israel



Market Snapshot

MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT): USD 1.81 Billion (2031)

MARKET SIZE (AREA): 429 Thousand Sq. feet (2031)

MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY): 110 MW (2031)

CAGR - INVESTMENT (2025-2031): 22.43%

COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE): USD 920 Million (2031)

HISTORIC YEAR: 2022-2024

BASE YEAR: 2025

FORECAST YEAR: 2026-2031

Israel Strengthens Its Data Hub Position with Expanding Submarine Cable Infrastructure

Israel's data center market is moving into a more strategic phase, driven by the rapid scale-up of submarine cable infrastructure, an essential layer behind global data movement and digital capacity. With over 90% of international traffic routed through these systems, the addition of new cables is not just expanding bandwidth but actively reducing latency and improving route diversity. Israel currently operates five submarine cables, with two more expected by 2027, signaling continued long-term infrastructure investment. This shift is quietly redefining where value sits in the market. Data centers positioned near landing stations are gaining a clear advantage, as proximity to high-capacity routes becomes critical for cloud platforms, AI workloads, and real-time data environments. As a result, Israel is strengthening its role as a high-efficiency data exchange point in the Middle East, backed by more resilient, globally integrated connectivity.

Israel Data Center Market Gains Momentum on $266M AI Infrastructure Push

Israel's data center market is gaining momentum as the country scales its AI infrastructure through a $266 million National AI Program, positioning high-performance computing as a core growth driver. The deployment of a national AI supercomputer, powered by NVIDIA HGX systems and supported by hyperscaler participation from Google and Amazon, is expanding domestic compute capacity for large-scale AI model training. With access to thousands of NVIDIA B200 GPUs at subsidized rates, startups, enterprises, and research institutions can now train advanced AI models locally, accelerating innovation while reducing reliance on external infrastructure. This shift is driving demand for high-density, GPU-enabled data centers and reinforcing Israel's position as a key AI and digital infrastructure hub.

Israel Data Center Market Advances Toward Sustainable, Solar-Led Infrastructure

Israel is actively transforming its data center market by prioritizing sustainable infrastructure, integrating energy-efficient designs, renewable energy, and advanced cooling technologies to lower carbon intensity. Backed by its 2050 net-zero target and initiatives like the“Zero Hour” Net Zero Platform, the country is accelerating decarbonization across digital infrastructure and setting clear benchmarks for green data center development. With solar accounting for 94% of its renewable energy mix and wind contributing 6%, Israel is leveraging solar-led energy strategies to power next-generation data centers. This strong renewable base is pushing operators to optimize energy usage while maintaining high performance, positioning sustainability as a core driver of data center investments, design innovation, and long-term market growth.

Liquid Cooling Emerges as a Critical Enabler in Israel's Data Center Market

Israel's data center market is rapidly transitioning toward liquid cooling as AI, cloud, and HPC workloads drive higher power densities and heat loads beyond the limits of traditional air-cooling systems. With racks increasingly exceeding 50 kW, operators are adopting advanced cooling solutions to sustain performance and efficiency at scale. Direct liquid cooling, achieving PUE levels as low as 1.02–1.03, is setting new standards for energy efficiency while reducing carbon emissions and operational costs. Supported by initiatives such as“Making Israel 4.0,” the adoption of liquid-to-liquid and liquid-to-air cooling architectures is accelerating, positioning liquid cooling as a key investment driver for scalable, high-density, and sustainable data center infrastructure in Israel.

Download the Lucrative Overview:

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers:

.Broadcom

.Cisco

.Dell Technologies

.Fujitsu

.Hewlett Packard Enterprise

.Hitachi Vantara

.IBM

.Lenovo

.NetApp

.NVIDIA

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

.Ashtrom Group

.Auerbach HaLevy Architects

.Amram Avraham

.Danya Cebus

.Dunsky Zohar Architects & Town Planners

.Electra Group

.Margolin Bros. Engineering & Consulting (MEC)

.Mercury

.MiCiM

.Minrav Group

.M+W Group

.Saan Zahav

.Shevet Binyamin

.Skorka Architects

.Yeda Engineering

Support Infrastructure Providers

.ABB

.Caterpillar

.Cummins

.Delta Electronics

.Eaton

.ETAP

.HITEC Power Protection

.Johnson Controls

.Keysight Technologies

.Legrand

.Mitsubishi Electric

.Rittal

.Rolls-Royce

.Schneider Electric

.Siemens

.STULZ

.Vertiv

Data Center Investors

.Adgar Investments & Development

.Amazon Web Services

.Bezeq International

.Bynet Data Communications

.Compass Datacenters

.EdgeConneX

.Global Technical Realty (GTR)

.MedOne

.Microsoft

.Oracle

.Serverfarm

New Entrants

.Anan

.Mega DC

.MultiDC

.NED

.Keystone

.Serverz Data Center

.Techtonic



The Israel Data Center Market Report Includes Size in Terms of

.IT Infrastructure: Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure

.Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

.Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

.Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

.General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

.Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV



Discover Connected Market Opportunities:

Middle East and Africa Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030

UAE Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031



What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

.How big is the Israel data center market?

.How much MW of power capacity will be added across Israel in 2031?

.What factors are driving Israel data center market?

Download the Lucrative Overview:

About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.