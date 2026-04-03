Russians Storming Pokrovsk Agglomeration In Small Groups And On Atvs, Says Shapoval
“The enemy is conducting assault operations simultaneously in several directions in the Pokrovsk urban area, using light equipment, ATVs, and infantry groups,” he said.
According to the spokesperson, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on advancing in the areas of Hryshyne and toward Rodynske, attempting to maneuver on the flanks.
At the same time, on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian troops are blocking the enemy's attempts to advance and holding designated lines.Read also: Zelensky: Intelligence warns Russia may target railways and water supply systems
“In the Myrnohrad-Rodynske sector, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are also destroying and halting the enemy,” Shapoval added.
As reported by Ukrinform, 230 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines over the past day, April 2.
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