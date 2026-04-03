Zelensky: Ukraine's Easter Ceasefire Proposal Still On The Table
"We have all seen their response in the media space: they appear not to be ready for this. I don't know how serious that response is. We have conveyed our request to the American side. I don't know whether they will have the opportunity to pass along another message to the Russians. We will see. Our proposal for an Easter ceasefire remains on the table," he said, responding to a question from an Ukrinform correspondent.Read also: Kremlin reacts skeptically to Zelensky's proposal for Easter truce
On March 31, the Kremlin expressed skepticism about Zelensky's proposal for an Easter truce in the war, stating that it had not seen any detailed proposals on the matter.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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