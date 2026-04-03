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Russia Launched Nearly 500 Drones, Cruise Missiles At Ukraine On Friday Sybiha

Russia Launched Nearly 500 Drones, Cruise Missiles At Ukraine On Friday Sybiha


2026-04-03 07:08:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this on social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

He noted that on Friday, April 3, almost 500 drones and cruise missiles were launched at Ukraine. At least one person was killed, while others were injured. In the town of Obukhiv, a drone struck a residential building.

Read also: Kharkiv hit by four ballistic missiles, residential buildings damaged, woman injured

The foreign minister said that terrorist Russia deliberately carries out strikes in broad daylight in order to maximize civilian casualties and damage.

"This is how Moscow responds to Ukraine's Easter ceasefire proposals – with brutal attacks. Russian terrorists reject diplomacy and peace efforts. They must get strong responses that they deserve," Sybiha said.

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