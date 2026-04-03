Database Of Darkness: Epstein Files Laid Bare By Anonymous Engineer

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

An anonymous data engineer has drawn global attention after creating a vast online database mapping connections within the case of Jeffrey Epstein, offering one of the most detailed visualizations yet of his network, AzerNEWS reports via Wired.

Posting under the pseudonym“EricKeller2” on Reddit, the researcher announced he had compiled more than 1.5 million files into a searchable platform called“Epstein Exposed.” The site features an interactive graph linking over 1,000 individuals through flight logs, email exchanges, and other documents.

The post quickly went viral, drawing millions of views and hundreds of thousands of visitors worldwide within days.

The creator, who has chosen to remain anonymous for security reasons, said the project was built using materials from multiple sources, including court records, FBI tips, and documents related to the Giuffre v. Maxwell case. The platform aims to highlight what he described as the“connective tissue” between individuals and events tied to Epstein's activities.

According to the developer, the work intensified in late 2025 as deadlines approached under transparency efforts related to Epstein-linked files. Since then, he has been continuously uploading and organizing large volumes of data.

The emotional toll of the project has been significant. The researcher described repeatedly encountering disturbing material, including explicit communications, and said there were times he had to step away from the work.

He also revealed a personal motivation behind the effort, stating that he is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, which has driven his determination to continue analyzing and exposing connections within the case.