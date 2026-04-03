Hormuz Blockade Driving A Gulf Logistics Revolution

MENAFN - Asia Times) As I prepared the March issue of the Gulf Economic Diplomacy Update for the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi, I was reminded of a folk tale from my native Bulgaria, loosely translated as“The Hardship Lesson.”

Two young brothers must step in for their father, fetching wood with a cart. Before leaving, they ask him what to do if the cart breaks down, as it often does. He tells them simply to sit, call Hardship, and Hardship will come to fix it.

On their way back, the cart breaks, and they sit calling for Hardship for hours. Realizing that help will not come from elsewhere, they end up fixing the cart themselves.

It now seems that the Gulf countries are facing hardship and are determined to support one another. At the end of December 2025, relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE were strained – even cold – over Yemen.

Yet just a day after the first Iranian missile and drone attacks against its neighbors, both countries, together with Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, issued a joint statement strongly condemning these actions.

The six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states underlined their right to“self-defense, individually and collectively.” Numerous bilateral and multilateral calls between leaders, ministers and senior officials since then have reinforced the view that solidarity is the only viable course of action in the face of unprecedented hardship.

Beyond rhetoric, GCC economies have swiftly devised mechanisms to support each other's logistics hubs. By blocking the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has effectively deprived Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain of the ability to export oil, gas, fertilizers and other key products.