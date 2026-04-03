Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) The global market for fixed satellite services (FSS) was valued at USD 21.85 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 22.84 billion in 2026 to USD 32.66 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period (2026-2034).

Radiocommunication services used between various earth stations are fixed satellite services or FSS. These satellite services use VSAT technology to transmit and receive phone calls and television signals. They have huge dish-style antennas and low power output for enhanced service reception. FSS systems, which offer services to many users at once, are deliberately positioned to cover a large region, enabling users to connect while travelling without losing signals. Governments, military institutions, and small and major business groups employ these systems globally.

Market Dynamics Increasing numbers of households adopting DTH subscriptions and HDTV channels

Since smartphones have become more widely used, there has been significant growth in the demand for Direct to Home (DTH) services and the number of customers, which has led to a need for high-speed satellite Internet connectivity. Internet consumption has significantly increased due to the rising demand for mobile Internet and broadband services. The gradual uptake of DTH services via wired cable networks also boosts demand for fixed satellite systems. The demand for fixed satellite services systems is increasing as more people purchase high-end equipment and high-quality services, increasing the demand for digital DTH services. Other elements anticipated to contribute to the market's revenue growth include the growing popularity of High-Definition Television (HDTV) and associated services. Fixed satellite services and solutions offer secure, dependable, and improved connections that may be customized to meet customer needs. The high demand for fixed satellite services is caused by the growth of DTH TV platforms and the increase in HDTV channel subscriptions.

Increasing spending on military satellite communications

Satellite technologies are being adopted by the military and defence industries for remote sensing, communications, global positioning systems, and other applications. To secure communication for the US military globally, the US Air Force, for instance, runs Military Strategic and Tactical Relay (MILSTAR) satellite communication systems. China launched the TJS (Tongxin Jishu Shiyan) 7 military satellite in August 2021. The Chinese military uses the TJS satellites to gather intelligence and offer an early warning. Due to the widespread use of these satellite communications in many different applications, military satellite communications are increasing in expenditure. For instance, Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) awarded a contract of USD 11.91 million to In-Space Missions Ltd in August 2021 for constructing the Titania satellite for use in military space communications.

Growth opportunity An increase in demand for corporate enterprise networks and high-throughput connectivity

Over the projection period, demand for fixed satellite services is anticipated to be driven by rising investments in the telecom backhaul, enterprise and broadband connections, content and media delivery, and military satellite communication. Demand for corporate enterprise networks and high-speed connections in the oil and gas sector has increased. The key players in the market for FSS globally have received numerous growth prospects.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global market for fixed satellite services is broken down into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Throughout the projection period,

North America will hold the largest share of the market. Growing demand for bandwidth from high Internet services, rising use of satellite connectivity applications, and increased need for control systems and real-time satellite monitoring will fuel market expansion. 80% of the US population uses the Internet. Hence fixed satellite services are in high demand. Ku-band deployment for fixed satellite services to network consumers also helps to market growth.

Due to the adoption of multiple devices per home and increased trunking and backhauling, Europe's market is predicted to rise steadily throughout the projection period. Germany and the UK are the biggest markets for fixed-satellite services. OHB System is developing Germany's next Heinrich Hertz communications satellite for 2022.

Due to a large consumer base and a changing competitive and regulatory environment, Asia-Pacific will likely post a fast revenue CAGR. China, India, Japan, and South Korea plan to improve connections in the coming years. Expanding telecommunications and fixed satellite services also drive industry expansion.

Key Highlights

The global fixed satellite services (FSS) market size was valued at USD 21.85 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 22.84 billion in 2026 to USD 32.66 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period (2026-2034). The global market for fixed satellite services is divided into four parts based on service type, organization size, industry vertical and region. Further, the market for fixed satellite services has been divided into several categories based on the type of service offered, including broadband and enterprise network, channel broadcast, backhaul services, wholesale, managed services, and others. The broadcast channel is predicted to have a higher revenue share during the forecast period. The market has been divided into small and medium businesses, small and home offices, and large enterprises based on the organization's size. The large enterprises category is anticipated to hold a larger market share throughout the projection period. The market has been divided into government, education, aerospace and defence, retail, oil and gas, telecom and IT, media and entertainment, and others based on industry verticals. The aerospace and defence segment dominated the market. The market is broken down into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa based on the region. North America dominated the market and will do so over the projection period.

Market Segments

Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market: Segmentation By Service Type

Broadband and Enterprise Network Channel Broadcast Backhaul Services Wholesale Managed Services

Small and Medium Businesses Small and Home Offices Large Enterprises

Government Education Aerospace and Defence Retail Oil and Gas Telecom and IT Media and Entertainment Others

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America The Middle East & Africa

By Organization SizeBy Industry VerticalBy RegionWant to see full report onFull Report