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5 Must-Have Supplements For Glowing Skin And Shiny Hair Naturally

5 Must-Have Supplements For Glowing Skin And Shiny Hair Naturally


2026-04-03 07:02:49
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Key supplements like collagen, biotin, omega-3, vitamin C, and zinc help boost skin glow and hair shine by improving hydration, reducing damage, and supporting collagen and keratin production.

Collagen supplements help improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines. They also strengthen hair follicles, promoting smoother, healthier strands.

Biotin supports keratin production, which is essential for hair growth and skin health. It helps reduce hair fall and improves overall texture.

Omega-3 fatty acids help retain skin moisture and reduce inflammation. They also nourish the scalp, preventing dryness and promoting shiny hair.

Vitamin C boosts collagen production and fights free radicals. It brightens skin tone while supporting stronger, healthier hair growth.

Zinc helps control oil production and reduces acne and inflammation. It also supports hair growth and keeps the scalp healthy.

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AsiaNet News

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