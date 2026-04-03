Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Friday, April 3, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your Rio de Janeiro daily guide for Friday, April 3, 2026 - Sexta-feira Santa. It is a public holiday: markets, B3, and banks are closed. The MAR, MAM, and CCBB all maintain normal hours. The weather is hot at 31°C but with 50% rain - carry an umbrella. The MAR and CCBB in Centro and the MAM in Parque do Flamengo are all open for an indoor museum holiday. The Ibovespa closed Thursday at 188,052 (+0.05%) after a volatile session - the index hit a low of 185,213 before recovering. Trump reversed ceasefire hopes overnight, promising to intensify Iran operations. Brent surged 7.78% to US$109 per barrel. The dollar held near R$5.15. The week ended +3.58%. Markets reopen Monday.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST FRI 03 31°C Hot, showers possible 50% rain Sexta-feira Santa - museums open SAT 04 30°C Hot, chance of showers 40% rain MAR free Saturday SUN 05 28°C Warm, showers likely 65% rain Easter Sunday - all museums open MON 06 28°C Warm, slight chance 25% rain B3 reopens - MAR open, CCBB closed Tue

Good Friday is hot at 31°C but with 50% rain - indoor museums are the best option. Saturday holds at 30°C/40% rain for the MAR free day. Easter Sunday is wetter at 65% rain. Monday clears to 25% as the working week resumes.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -Sexta-feira Santa - public holiday. B3, banks, and most commerce closed -MAR open 11h–18h: No Martins + Bienal + Augusti (R$20/R$10) -MAM open 10h–18h: Buren Voile/Toile - final 9 days (closes Apr 12), free -CCBB open 9h–20h: Viva Mauricio (closes Apr 13) - free -Tomorrow: MAR free Saturday - No Martins + Bienal at zero cost -Markets closed today - reopen Monday. Week ended +3.58%

Good Friday is a museum day. All three major institutions are open despite the holiday. With 50% rain, the indoor route is best: CCBB (9h) → MAR (11h, five-minute walk) → MAM (afternoon, Metrô to Flamengo). Three museums, two free.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions MAR - No Martins + Bienal + Augusti PRAÇA MAUÁ

Three exhibitions. No Martins: Sortilégios de desvio - the first institutional solo for the painter of Black Brazilian life. The 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerance (19 artists). Guilhermina Augusti 's first institutional solo. R$20/R$10 today. Tomorrow is free Saturday.

Praça Mauá 5, Centro. Fri 11h–18h (last entry 17h). R$20/R$10. Free Saturdays and Tuesdays. Closed Wednesdays. Metrô: Uruguaiana → VLT Parada dos Museus.

MAM Rio - Buren Voile/Toile (Final 9 Days) PARQUE DO FLAMENGO

Eleven vertical-striped Optimist sails - the French artist's first Brazilian presentation. Closes April 12. Nine days remaining. Free admission. This Easter weekend offers three chances to visit (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) before the final week.

Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo. Fri 10h–18h. Free. Metrô: Cinelândia or Largo do Machado.

CCBB - Viva Mauricio

Immersive Turma da Mônica experience - free. Closes April 13. Good for families on the holiday. The ground floor installation continues drawing crowds.

R. Primeiro de Março 66, Centro. Fri 9h–20h. Free. Closed Tuesdays. Metrô: Uruguaiana → VLT Parada dos Museus.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

No rodízio on holidays. Traffic will be lighter than normal. Metrô and VLT operate on holiday schedules - check reduced frequencies before setting out.

Centro museum corridor: CCBB (9h) → walk 5 min → MAR (11h). Then Metrô Line 1 to Cinelândia or Largo do Machado for the MAM in Parque do Flamengo (afternoon). The VLT connects Parada dos Museus to the broader Metrô network.

05Where to EatFOOD

Good Friday note: Many restaurants and shops are closed or on reduced hours. The CCBB and MAR cafés are open during museum hours. Larger shopping centres in Zona Sul (Botafogo Praia Shopping, Rio Sul) typically open on holidays.

Traditional: Good Friday is bacalhau (salt cod) day across Brazil. Portuguese restaurants in Centro and Zona Sul often run special menus. Supermarkets may close early - shop for Easter essentials today.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

Holiday closures: B3, banks, post offices, and government offices are closed. Museums remain open (MAR, MAM, CCBB). Shopping centres operate on holiday hours (typically 13h–21h). Supermarkets may close early or be closed entirely.

Geopolitical reversal: Trump reversed ceasefire hopes on Wednesday night, promising to intensify Iran operations in the coming weeks. Brent surged 7.78% to US$109 on Thursday. The Ibovespa survived a volatile session (low of 185,213) to close flat at 188,052. Markets are closed until Monday - any weekend developments will be priced in on reopening.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Easter weekend museum plan: Today (Good Friday): CCBB + MAR + MAM - indoor route, 50% rain. Tomorrow (Saturday): MAR free day - No Martins + Bienal at zero cost. Sunday (Easter): all three museums open. The Buren sails at the MAM close in 9 days - prioritise this weekend.

Dollar at R$5.15: The real remains strong. Remittances, import purchases, and travel bookings are at their most favourable level since May 2024. The Easter weekend gives time to assess - but rates could shift Monday depending on geopolitical developments.

08Game DaySPORT

No Brasileirão fixtures today (holiday). Round 9 completed yesterday. Palmeiras and São Paulo lead the table on 16 points. Round 10 fixtures are expected mid-week. Full results at The Rio Times sports coverage.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Thursday close (B3 closed today): Ibovespa +0.05% to 188,052 - flat on the day but a volatile session. The index hit 185,213 (−1.46%) after Trump promised to intensify Iran operations, before recovering on news that Iran and Omã are negotiating an Ormuz transit protocol and 40 countries are discussing a joint reopening. Petrobras supported the recovery. Brent surged 7.78% to US$109.03. Dollar closed near R$5.15. Week: +3.58%.

Context: Selic at 14.75%. Focus IPCA 2026 at 4.31%. Focus year-end: Selic 12.25%, dollar R$5.50. B3 reopens Monday April 6. Next Copom: April 28–29. For full analysis, see Thursday's Brazil Morning Call.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEKEND

Sat Apr 4: MAR free Saturday - No Martins + Bienal + Augusti. MAM + CCBB also open. 30°C, 40% rain.

Sun Apr 5: Easter Sunday. All three museums open. 28°C, 65% rain - indoor plans preferred.

COMING UP

Mon Apr 6: B3 reopens. MAR open (CCBB closed Tuesdays, not Mondays). 28°C, 25% rain.

Apr 12: Daniel Buren Voile/Toile closes at the MAM - final day.

Apr 13: Viva Mauricio closes at the CCBB. Apr 28–29: Next Copom meeting.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - your Rio de Janeiro daily guide - Friday, April 3, 2026 (Sexta-feira Santa). Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MAR, MAM Rio, CCBB, Riotur. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.

Related coverage: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Thursday, April 2 | São P aulo D aily Brief - Thursday, April 2 | Brazil's Morning Call