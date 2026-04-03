Demand For Cloud Base Security Software Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $72 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cloud Base Security Software market to surpass $72 billion in 2030. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Cloud Base Security Software market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cloud Base Security Software Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the cloud-based security software market in 2030, valued at $27 billion. The market is expected to grow from $16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the early adoption of cloud computing technologies across enterprises, increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, stringent data protection and compliance requirements, widespread deployment of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, strong presence of leading cybersecurity vendors, and rising investments in zero-trust architecture and advanced threat detection solutions across industries.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cloud Base Security Software Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cloud-based security software market in 2030, valued at $24 billion. The market is expected to grow from $14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of cloud security posture management (CSPM) and cloud workload protection platforms (CWPP), rising demand for secure DevSecOps practices and application security integration, growing investments in security automation and orchestration technologies, expanding use of secure access service edge (SASE) frameworks, and increasing focus on real-time threat intelligence and incident response capabilities across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Cloud Base Security Software Market In 2030?

The cloud-based security software market is segmented by component into software and services. The software segment will be the largest segment of the cloud-based security software market segmented by component, accounting for 68% or $49 billion of the total in 2030. The software segment will be supported by the rising demand for scalable and automated security solutions, increasing adoption of cloud-native security platforms, growing need for real-time threat intelligence and analytics, integration of AI and machine learning for proactive threat detection, and continuous updates and enhancements delivered through SaaS-based security models.

The cloud base security software market is segmented by deployment model into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and community cloud.

The cloud base security software market is segmented by application into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, and other applications.

The cloud base security software market is segmented by end user into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, information technology (IT) and telecommunications, government, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cloud Base Security Software Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cloud base security software market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cloud Base Security Software Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cloud-based security software market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise cybersecurity strategies, cloud infrastructure protection models, identity-centric security frameworks, and real-time threat detection capabilities across industries.

Surge In Multi-Cloud And Hybrid Cloud Complexity - The surge in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud complexity is expected to become a key growth driver for the cloud-based security software market by 2030. Enterprises are increasingly deploying workloads across multiple public and private cloud environments to enhance flexibility, scalability, and resilience. However, this distributed architecture introduces significant security challenges, including fragmented visibility, inconsistent policy enforcement, and increased attack surfaces. Organizations are therefore investing in unified cloud security platforms that provide centralized monitoring, automated compliance management, and cross-cloud threat detection. The need to secure complex cloud ecosystems is accelerating demand for advanced security solutions. As a result, the surge in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud complexity is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Zero Trust Architecture Mandates - The growing adoption of zero trust architecture mandates is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cloud-based security software market by 2030. Organizations are shifting from traditional perimeter-based security models to zero trust frameworks that require continuous verification of users, devices, and applications. This approach is gaining traction due to the rise of remote work, cloud-native applications, and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Regulatory requirements and industry standards are also encouraging enterprises to implement strict identity and access controls. As a result, investments in identity security, micro-segmentation, and continuous authentication solutions are increasing significantly. Consequently, zero trust architecture mandates are projected to contribute around 1.8% annual growth to the market.

Generative AI–Driven Threat Vectors - The emergence of generative AI–driven threat vectors is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cloud-based security software market by 2030. Cybercriminals are leveraging generative AI technologies to develop more advanced and scalable attack methods, including highly convincing phishing campaigns, automated malware generation, and adaptive attack strategies. These evolving threats are increasing the need for intelligent, AI-powered security solutions capable of detecting anomalies, predicting attack patterns, and responding in real time. Security vendors are rapidly integrating machine learning and behavioral analytics into cloud-based platforms to counter these threats. As generative AI continues to evolve, enterprises are prioritizing proactive and adaptive security measures. Therefore, generative AI–driven threat vectors are projected to contribute approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cloud Base Security Software Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software and services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $30 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-native security platforms, rising frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, growing enterprise reliance on SaaS-based security solutions, and the need for continuous monitoring, threat intelligence, and compliance management across multi-cloud environments. This momentum reflects the broader shift toward scalable, subscription-based cybersecurity models and the increasing importance of proactive and automated threat detection, accelerating growth across the global cloud-based security software ecosystem.

The software market is projected to grow by $20 billion, while the services market is projected to grow by $10 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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