Rajpal Yadav Has Hit A Half-Century With RGV, David Dhawan And Priyadarshan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav says he has marked a special milestone in his career, completing a“half-century” of collaborations with filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma, David Dhawan and Priyadarshan.

Rajpal was seen speaking to filmmaker Farah Khan's Youtube Vlog, where they were seen discussing about films and gorging on mixed veg rice.

Farah first shared that Rajpal is doing a film titled 100 with her brother Sajid Khan

Rajpal said:“And the best part is that many times our shoots almost happened together but didn't, yet we've been friends for so many years. Your show had gone to Birmingham in 1997–98... my association with Sajid and Suresh Menon dates back to then.”

Farah then shared that Rajpal and her first worked together in the 1999 film“Mast”, which marked the debut of Aftab Shivdasani.

“We did our first song in Ram Gopal Varma's Mast. In Mast, he was playing a waiter. And he used to get scolded the most,” Farah said.

To which Rajpal said that getting scolded by Farah Khan is auspicious, as people become stars after it.

“I did my first song with you, and I had never even thought of doing songs. That was truly an amazing time,” Rajpal added.

Farah recalled that they worked together next in the Salman Khan-starrer“Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya”.

Rajpal responed saying that in that too she made him dance with crutches on.

Asked if he agrees he is Ram Gopal Varma's discovery, to which he said:“100 percent”.

“Ramu has also discovered such gems,” added Farah.

“Ramu brought me out of the 'villain jungle'... Just think, on one side, Hrithik was receiving the Best Actor award for Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, and Rakesh Roshan was getting Best Director, while on the other side, Rajpal was receiving Best Negative Character.”

He added:“Since then, the industry has given me so much that even if I had 500 births, it wouldn't be enough to repay it. With every new release, I feel grateful.”

Farah asked if he has done 100 films with Priyadarshan.

“Now, I've completed a half-century with these three-Ram Gopal Varma, David Dhawan and Priyadarshan.”