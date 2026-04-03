FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMA FEATURE 'GAIJIN'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the cross-cultural romantic drama GAIJIN -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting April 3, 2026.

GAIJIN follows an American graduate student whose suicide attempt at a legendary Japanese temple is interrupted by the spirit of his dead twin. The spirit issues a challenge: hang on until cherry blossom season. The film stars a diverse ensemble cast, including Japanese, Zimbabwean, Mexican-American, British, and Taiwanese actors, and was shot on location across Japan, New England, and Zimbabwe, with a vibrant score crafted in Mexico.

Directed by Mark Chamberlain, GAIJIN was written and produced by identical twin filmmakers Michael & Mark Chamberlain. Featured actors include: Michael Chamberlain ('Lewis'), Yuki Iwabuchi ('Aya'), Mark Chamberlain ('Ezekiel'), David Marroquin ('Tito'), Richard Curtis ('David') and Hideki Okajima ('Salaryman').

“As crazy as it may sound, God told me to make GAIJIN... so I had to see it through, even though I was warned it would be impossible,” said filmmaker Mark Chamberlain.“My twin and I sidestepped the Yakuza in Tokyo and escaped a Zimbabwean mob to bring this story to life. The risks were worth it to deliver GAIJIN's message: No matter what you've been through or how far you've gone to escape the pain of your life, there's nowhere you can go where hope cannot follow.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire GAIJIN directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

GAIJIN website:

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

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