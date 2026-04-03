Food Testing Services Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Food Testing Services market to surpass $34 billion in 2030. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,315 billion by 2030, the Food Testing Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Food Testing Services Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the food testing services market in 2030, valued at $13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization of food processing sectors, increasing demand for export certification and quality verification services, rising adoption of laboratory automation and digital testing solutions, strong growth in aquaculture and meat production industries, and expanding investments in food safety infrastructure across emerging Asia-Pacific economies.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Food Testing Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the food testing services market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to high adoption of advanced analytical techniques such as chromatography and spectroscopy, increasing focus on traceability and food authenticity testing, strong presence of accredited testing laboratories and certification bodies, growing demand for clean-label and organic food verification, and continuous innovation in rapid and automated testing solutions across the country.

Request A Free Sample Of The Food Testing Services Market Report



What Will Be Largest Segment In The Food Testing Services Market In 2030?

The food testing services market is segmented by testing type into microbiological testing, chemical testing, allergen testing, and molecular testing. The microbiological testing market will be the largest segment of the food testing services market, segmented by testing type, accounting for 39% or $13 billion of the total in 2030. The microbiological testing market will be supported by the rising incidence of foodborne illnesses, stringent food safety regulations across major economies, increasing demand for pathogen detection in processed and packaged foods, growing global food trade requiring strict quality assurance, expanding adoption of rapid microbial testing technologies, and increasing focus of food manufacturers on maintaining product safety and regulatory compliance.

The food testing services market is segmented by technology into traditional and rapid.

The food testing services market is segmented by food products tested into dairy products, meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, beverages, processed and packaged foods, infant and baby food, animal feed, and pet food.

The food testing services market is segmented by end-user into food manufacturers, food service providers, government agencies, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Food Testing Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the food testing services market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Food Testing Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global food testing services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape global food safety standards, strengthen quality assurance practices, enhance regulatory compliance requirements, and increase transparency and traceability across increasingly complex international food supply chains.

Increasing Stringency Of Global Food Safety Regulations - The increasing stringency of global food safety regulations is expected to become a key growth driver for the food testing services market by 2030. The tightening of global food safety regulations is accelerating the demand for food testing services by requiring manufacturers and suppliers to comply with more rigorous safety standards. Regulatory authorities worldwide are implementing stricter testing procedures to reduce risks associated with contamination, adulteration, and foodborne diseases. This heightened regulatory oversight is increasing the need for advanced analytical testing, certification, and quality assurance services. Consequently, food producers increasingly depend on specialized laboratories to validate product safety, quality, and traceability. Ultimately, stronger regulations enhance consumer trust while expanding the global demand for food testing services. As a result, the increasing stringency of global food safety regulations is anticipated to contribute to 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Food Safety And Quality - The increasing consumer awareness regarding food safety and quality is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the food testing services market by 2030. Growing consumer awareness regarding food safety and product quality is significantly driving the demand for food testing services, as consumers increasingly seek transparency and assurance about the food they consume. Heightened concerns about foodborne illnesses, contamination, and adulteration are encouraging manufacturers to adopt stricter testing and certification practices. This rising awareness is pushing food producers to comply with safety regulations and labelling standards more rigorously. As a result, testing laboratories are witnessing increased demand for analytical, verification, and quality assessment services. Overall, informed consumer behaviour is strengthening the global demand for reliable food testing solutions. Consequently, the increasing consumer awareness regarding food safety and quality is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Complexity And Globalization Of Food Supply Chains - The growing complexity and globalization of food supply chains are expected to act as key growth catalysts for the food testing services market by 2030. The increasing complexity and globalization of food supply chains are driving demand for food testing services by intensifying the need for safety verification, traceability, and quality assurance across international markets. As food ingredients are sourced, processed, and distributed across multiple regions, the risks of contamination, adulteration, and regulatory noncompliance increase. This evolving supply chain landscape encourages manufacturers and regulators to rely more heavily on rigorous testing to ensure product integrity and authenticity. Food testing services play a vital role in confirming that products meet diverse international regulatory standards and labelling requirements. Consequently, the expansion and interconnectivity of global food supply networks significantly strengthen the demand for advanced food testing solutions. Therefore, the growing complexity and globalization of food supply chains are projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Food Testing Services Market Report Here

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Food Testing Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the microbiological testing market, the chemical testing market, the allergen testing market, and the molecular testing market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $10 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing and advanced diagnostic tools, growing demand for multi-residue and multi-contaminant testing solutions, rising implementation of digital traceability platforms in food supply chains, expansion of testing services for alternative proteins and plant-based foods, and increasing focus on predictive food safety analytics. This surge reflects the evolution of technology-driven testing solutions, enhanced analytical capabilities, and the growing complexity of modern food systems, fuelling transformative growth within the broader food testing services industry.

The microbiological testing market is projected to grow by $4 billion, the chemical testing market by $3 billion, the allergen testing market by $2 billion, and the molecular testing market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: "