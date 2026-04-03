INS Taragiri Commissioned Defence Minister Hails It As Symbol Of India's Growing Naval Strength

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, April 3 (IANS) The Indian Navy commissioned its stealth frigate INS Taragiri on Friday at a grand ceremony, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marking a defining moment in India's maritime security and sovereignty.

Following the commissioning of the warship, Rajnath Singh hailed the development as a symbol of India's rising defence prowess and the nation's journey towards a self-reliant naval power.

He said the INS Taragiri's commissioning sends a message of peace and prosperity for the entire region and also shared insights on how the warship will ensure stability, having drawn its name from one of the Himalayan ranges.

The Defence Minister said the warship will give significant strength to India's naval capability, keep maritime borders safe and enemies at bay.

“The 7,000-tonne ship, equipped with BrahMos and other missiles, can keep track of the enemy's actions. It will ensure coastal surveillance of India's long maritime borders and also engage in humanitarian missions,” the Minister told the gathering.

Highlighting the homegrown character of the stealth frigate, he informed that 75 per cent of the warship has been indigenously produced, reinforcing India's growing potential in ship-building. He said that India is progressing fast toward becoming self-reliant in ship-building and other related fields.

He stated that defence manufacturing is moving as a "national mission" under the Modi government, and the commissioning of INS Taragiri shows India's rising indigenous prowess and growing Atmanirbharta in the sector.

Rajnath Singh, underscoring the need for a robust naval power, said that India has a coastline of 11,000 kms and is surrounded by oceans on three sides.

“Our 95 per cent of trade happens through sea route, energy security also relies on this route. Therefore, a strong navy is not an option but a basic necessity,” the Defence Minister stated.

He further said that, be it the Persian Gulf or the Malacca Straits, the navy remains on standby to provide all types of assistance even during a humanitarian crisis.

“INS Taragiri's commissioning will give fresh impetus to India's naval strength. In this digital age, maritime security must be seen in a future framework,” he said, while congratulating the Navy as well as the countrymen.

He also spoke about the growing significance of oceans in the 21st century, stating that maritime prowess remains a key asset in the country's security.

“Earlier, Oceans were a source of civilisational exchange, but in today's era, a lot of factors like security, sovereignty and strategic interests depend on it. They have become the basis of connectivity and economic prosperity. Those nations with strong naval power command respect and are better placed to secure their strategic interests,” he stated.