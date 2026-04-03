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Saving Philly's Soul: Monica O. Montgomery Launches 'Save Philly Festivals' Bus Tour
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Philadelphia's Stories Take the Streets: Monica O. Montgomery Launches“Save Philly Festivals” Bus Tour to Celebrate Culture, Community, and Memory
On any given block in Philadelphia, there's a story. In the rhythm of a drumline, the smell of food on a corner, the laughter at a street festival, you can feel it. But what happens when those moments begin to disappear?
Local cultural leader Monica O. Montgomery, Founder & President of DiasporaDNA Story Center is making sure they don't.
This spring, Montgomery invites Philadelphia to step aboard something bigger than a bus, a moving celebration of the city's soul for America's 250th birthday.
The“Save Philly Festivals Bus Tour – Maiden Voyage,” taking place Friday, May 1 from 12 PM to 3 PM, will depart from Cherry Street Pier, offering a powerful, immersive journey through the neighborhoods, traditions, and stories that define Philadelphia. A guest co-host has been selected for this special occasion but the name of the person will be revealed in two weeks.
From Odunde's Pan-African rhythms to Caribbean beats along 52nd Street, from immigrant-owned food spots to historic murals and green spaces, the experience brings together the sounds, flavors, and histories that have shaped generations. Attendees will witness firsthand how festivals, often born out of resistance, resilience, and the need for belonging, serve as living archives of Philadelphia's identity.
“Festivals are not just events, they are evidence of our deep culture and history,” says Montgomery.“They are proof that communities showed up for themselves, created joy in the face of struggle, and carved out space to be seen, heard, and celebrated. If we lose our festivals, we lose pieces of who we are. This tour is about protecting that legacy and making sure every neighborhood knows their story matters.”
Montgomery, a local Cultural Leader & curator and a nationally recognized cultural thought leader and doctoral candidate in Community Engagement, has spent over two decades working at the intersection of storytelling, public history, and community power. From the Smithsonian to global stages like TEDx and SXSW, her work has always centered one question: Whose stories are we telling and who gets to tell them?
With the Save Philly Festivals Bus Tour, she brings that question home.
Participants can expect:
Multicultural music and live performances woven throughout the journey
Food experiences across the diaspora, from Cambodian cheesesteaks to Italian Market staples
Stories of activism and social justice, including the legacy of the 1976 People's Bicentennial
Art, murals, and green spaces that serve as Philadelphia's outdoor living rooms
Interactive storytelling, including trivia, oral histories, giveaways, and a 50-year timeline of Philly festivals
At its heart, the tour is about visibility. About honoring neighborhoods that are often overlooked. About reminding Philadelphians that culture doesn't live in institutions alone, it lives on the streets of Philadelphia, in the people, and in the traditions passed down to us all, and right now, many of those traditions are at risk.
Tickets for the maiden voyage are now available:
👉
On any given block in Philadelphia, there's a story. In the rhythm of a drumline, the smell of food on a corner, the laughter at a street festival, you can feel it. But what happens when those moments begin to disappear?
Local cultural leader Monica O. Montgomery, Founder & President of DiasporaDNA Story Center is making sure they don't.
This spring, Montgomery invites Philadelphia to step aboard something bigger than a bus, a moving celebration of the city's soul for America's 250th birthday.
The“Save Philly Festivals Bus Tour – Maiden Voyage,” taking place Friday, May 1 from 12 PM to 3 PM, will depart from Cherry Street Pier, offering a powerful, immersive journey through the neighborhoods, traditions, and stories that define Philadelphia. A guest co-host has been selected for this special occasion but the name of the person will be revealed in two weeks.
From Odunde's Pan-African rhythms to Caribbean beats along 52nd Street, from immigrant-owned food spots to historic murals and green spaces, the experience brings together the sounds, flavors, and histories that have shaped generations. Attendees will witness firsthand how festivals, often born out of resistance, resilience, and the need for belonging, serve as living archives of Philadelphia's identity.
“Festivals are not just events, they are evidence of our deep culture and history,” says Montgomery.“They are proof that communities showed up for themselves, created joy in the face of struggle, and carved out space to be seen, heard, and celebrated. If we lose our festivals, we lose pieces of who we are. This tour is about protecting that legacy and making sure every neighborhood knows their story matters.”
Montgomery, a local Cultural Leader & curator and a nationally recognized cultural thought leader and doctoral candidate in Community Engagement, has spent over two decades working at the intersection of storytelling, public history, and community power. From the Smithsonian to global stages like TEDx and SXSW, her work has always centered one question: Whose stories are we telling and who gets to tell them?
With the Save Philly Festivals Bus Tour, she brings that question home.
Participants can expect:
Multicultural music and live performances woven throughout the journey
Food experiences across the diaspora, from Cambodian cheesesteaks to Italian Market staples
Stories of activism and social justice, including the legacy of the 1976 People's Bicentennial
Art, murals, and green spaces that serve as Philadelphia's outdoor living rooms
Interactive storytelling, including trivia, oral histories, giveaways, and a 50-year timeline of Philly festivals
At its heart, the tour is about visibility. About honoring neighborhoods that are often overlooked. About reminding Philadelphians that culture doesn't live in institutions alone, it lives on the streets of Philadelphia, in the people, and in the traditions passed down to us all, and right now, many of those traditions are at risk.
Tickets for the maiden voyage are now available:
👉
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