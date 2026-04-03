Welcoming Dr. Mariam Ahmad: Elevating Patient Care In New York, NY

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 1, 2026 1:11 am - Dr. Robert Peracchia, DDS (West End Avenue Pediatric Dentistry), welcomes Dr. Mariam Ahmad, enhancing compassionate, expert pediatric dental care while continuing a strong commitment to families across New York.

Dr. Robert Peracchia, DDS (West End Avenue Pediatric Dentistry) is proud to announce the arrival of Dr. Mariam Ahmad, a highly skilled and compassionate provider dedicated to advancing children's oral health. Her addition marks an exciting step forward in delivering exceptional care for families seeking a trusted pediatric dentist in New York.

Dr. Ahmad brings extensive clinical experience, along with a gentle and patient-focused approach that aligns seamlessly with the practice's long-standing philosophy. Known for her ability to connect with children of all ages, she creates a comfortable and reassuring environment, helping young patients feel at ease during every visit. Her commitment to preventive care and education ensures that both children and parents are well-informed about maintaining healthy smiles.

At Dr. Robert Peracchia, DDS (West End Avenue Pediatric Dentistry), the focus has always been on combining advanced dental techniques with compassionate care. With Dr. Ahmad joining the team, patients can expect an even higher standard of personalized attention and treatment. Her expertise spans routine check-ups, early orthodontic assessments, and management of dental anxieties, making her an invaluable addition to the practice.

Families across New York will benefit from her dedication to fostering positive dental experiences. She believes that building trust at an early age plays a crucial role in long-term oral health, and she strive to make each visit both educational and enjoyable. This patient-first philosophy reflects the practice's mission to support children's overall well-being through quality dental care.

The team is confident that Dr. Ahmad's presence will further strengthen its reputation as a leading pediatric dentist in New York. Her passion for excellence and commitment to patient comfort make her a welcome addition to the community.

Families are invited to experience the enhanced level of care now available. Schedule an appointment today to meet Dr. Mariam Ahmad and discover a new standard in pediatric dental care.