JKEEA Points To New Opportunities For Japanese Investment In Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Japanese companies are interested in expanding cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, said Chairman of the Japan-Kyrgyz Economic Exchange Association (JKEEA) Shinji Tarutoko, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

He made the statement during a meeting with Special Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev.

During the meeting, Shinji Tarutoko expressed readiness to actively participate in the implementation of joint projects and emphasized the importance of direct dialogue and institutional support for the successful development of economic and investment initiatives.

The sides also discussed prospects for further development of Kyrgyz-Japanese cooperation.

Bakyt Torobaev, recently appointed as Special Representative of the President for Special Assignments, noted that in his new role he is responsible for the development of the real sector of the economy and the attraction of international investment.

In this context, he stressed that the Kyrgyz side is open to mutually beneficial investment partnerships with all countries, including Japan.

Bakyt Torobaev congratulated Shinji Tarutoko on the establishment of the Association and noted that his many years of experience have contributed to building strong institutional ties between the two countries. The creation of the Association is seen as a long-term mechanism for expanding bilateral cooperation and implementing joint economic initiatives.

The Special Representative of the President highlighted the positive dynamics of Kyrgyz-Japanese relations, adding that all Central Asian countries are developing dynamically and are seeking new technologies to support economic growth.

The sides agreed to further develop cooperation and attract Japanese investment into Kyrgyzstan's economy.

Priority areas include healthcare, education, digital technologies, tourism, energy, infrastructure, as well as geological exploration and the development of rare earth metal deposits.