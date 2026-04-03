Hikmet Hajiyev Reveals Number Of Post-War Mine Victims In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As many as 421 people fell into mines, 72 of whom lost their lives from November 10, 2020, through April 1, 2026, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan-Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, wrote on his X page on the occasion of the International Mine Awareness Day, Trend reports.

"Around 12 percent of Azerbaijan's territory is contaminated with 1.5 million more landmines by Armenia during a 30-year-long occupation. Since 2020 - in peacetime - 400+ civilians have been killed or severely injured. Landmine contamination obstructs reconstruction and rebuilding projects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions of Azerbaijan and the safe and dignified return of former IDPs. These are not just numbers. These are lives cut short, families shattered, futures stolen. Demining is not only a technical process. It is about justice. It is about human dignity. It is about the fundamental right of people to return home safely," he noted.