UK Expresses Interest In Steady Development Of Co-Op With Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The UK is interested in the steady development of bilateral cooperation, including the joint implementation of industrial and infrastructure projects, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

This was stated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to the Kyrgyz Republic Nicholas Bowler during a meeting with Special Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev.

He noted the importance of strengthening economic and investment ties between Kyrgyzstan and the UK, and expressed the readiness of British companies to operate in the country.

Bakyt Torobaev, recently appointed as Special Representative of the President for Special Assignments, noted that in his new role he is responsible for the development of the real sector of the economy and the attraction of international investment.

In this context, he stressed that the Kyrgyz side is open to mutually beneficial investment partnerships with all countries, including the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, Bakyt Torobaev also highlighted the positive dynamics in the development of Kyrgyz-British bilateral relations.

Particular attention was paid to trade, economic, and investment cooperation, with growing interest from British business circles in Kyrgyzstan noted, as evidenced by the successful holding of the fourth meeting of the Kyrgyz-British Business Council in February this year in London, with the participation of major British companies.

The sides agreed to continue cooperation with a view to further strengthening the Kyrgyz-British partnership.