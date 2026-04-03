Azerbaijan And Türkiye Hold Flag Exchange Ceremony Ahead Of“Heydar Aliyev2026” Joint Drills

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In accordance with the military cooperation agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, a ceremonial exchange of national flags has been held as part of preparations for the upcoming “Heydar Aliyev–2026” joint military exercises, set to take place in the Turkish city of Kars, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Defense Ministry, a flag-bearing unit of the Separate Combined Arms Army began its march from headquarters in Nakhchivan toward the Sadarak border checkpoint, advancing to the “Umut” bridge spanning the Araz River. Simultaneously, a corresponding Turkish flag unit departed from Kars, proceeding toward the designated ceremony location.

Upon arrival at the“Umut” bridge, the national anthems of both countries-the State Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Türkiye's İstiklal Marşı-were performed, followed by the formal exchange of flags.

Subsequently, a send-off ceremony was held for the personnel and military equipment to be deployed in the exercises. Addressing the event, Commander of the Separate Combined Arms Army, Lieutenant General Kenan Seyidov, emphasized the strategic importance of the joint drills and extended his best wishes to participating troops.

Following the ceremony, the units assigned to the exercises departed from Nakhchivan.

The primary objective of the drills is to enhance joint operational planning and execution in line with modern warfare principles, strengthen coordination, facilitate the exchange of expertise in comprehensive combat support, and improve the overall skills and readiness of personnel.

According to the exercise plan, troops will carry out combat operations under various conditions, including the execution of specialized missions.