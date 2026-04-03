Rwanga Foundation Brings Autism Services To Rural Iraqi Kurdistan

MENAFN - Pressat) The Rwanga Foundation has inaugurated the Rwanga Autism Center in Harir, expanding access to specialist autism services in a rural area where such support had previously been unavailable.

Senior government officials attended the opening ceremony, including the Kurdistan Region's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, the Governor of Erbil, and the Harir District Administrator, alongside public sector representatives and community leaders. During the event, the facility was formally handed over to the Erbil Directorate of Social Care and Development, which will oversee its operation and the delivery of services.

The Rwanga Foundation was established by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, known for his work on clean energy and sustainability policy in the Kurdistan Region. The organization runs programs focused on education, social development and environmental protection.

The Rwanga Autism Center has been designed as a learning and therapeutic facility offering tailored educational programs, structured developmental support and specialist training. The center will also work with families, providing guidance and resources to help parents and caregivers support children with autism at home and in the wider community.

The opening reflects broader efforts in the Kurdistan Region to expand services for children with developmental conditions beyond major urban centers. For families in Harir and surrounding districts, the center provides access to support that was previously unavailable locally.

“Supporting children with autism requires not only professional care but also strong community awareness and family involvement,” the Rwanga Foundation said in a statement.“This center is an important step toward ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn and develop their potential.”

The Rwanga Foundation continues to run initiatives across education, environmental protection, youth empowerment and social inclusion across the Kurdistan Region.