Yogi Adityanath's Assam Rally: Supporters Want UP-Style Governance

Yogi Adityanath's Rally Sparks Excitement in Barpeta

People in Barpeta are eagerly awaiting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as he is scheduled to address a rally in the district today ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, a BJP supporter praised Adityanath for doing "excellent" work in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that they expect the same in Assam too. "If we talk about women's safety, things feel better now. Earlier, there were Bangladeshis in nearby areas, and many were taken away as our minister raised that issue... Today, Yogi Adityanath is here to speak. We usually watch him on TV, but now we've come in person. Whatever he says feels inspiring, and the work he's done in Uttar Pradesh is excellent. We want the same progress in Assam, and our leaders here are also doing good work," the supporter said.

BJP's Campaign Focus on Infiltration and Development

Yogi Adityanath's visit comes amid increasing political activity in Assam, with parties campaigning vigorously and highlighting development, governance, and law-and-order issues to sway voters ahead of the polls.

Ahead of the Assembly election, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP have constantly raised the issue of illegal infiltration, impacting the demographics of the state.

Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari appealed to the voters for the return of the BJP government in Assam in the upcoming elections, highlighting the necessity of a crackdown on illegal immigrants and infiltrators in the state.

At a public rally in Guwahati on Thursday, Gadkari stressed that no foreign national can be granted "unauthorised entry" in India. He further added that to ensure the development of the country and Assam, it must be saved from illegal immigrants. "The foreign nationals who enter our country from abroad, should they be granted the right to vote? No nation can permit such unauthorised entry. Therefore, I have come here to make an earnest appeal to you: we must save Assam, we must save the nation; we must ensure the development of Assam, and the development of the country. To achieve this, you must ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party wins this election with an absolute majority," Gadkari said.

Additionally, Nitin Gadkari exuded confidence in the BJP's victory in the Assam Assembly elections, citing the development work that has taken place under PM Modi's government in the northeast since 2014.

Election Schedule and Political Alliances

Assam is set to go into single-phase elections on April 9 on 126 seats across the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front, aims to retain power for the third consecutive time.

On the other hand, Congress is challenging the BJP-led alliance with a six-party bloc including Congress, Assam Jati Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)