ECI Announces Paid Holiday For All Employees On Polling Days This April

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced that all employees, including daily wage and casual workers, will be entitled to a paid holiday on polling days for the upcoming General Elections and bye-elections this month.

In a press note, the ECI said, "As per Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishment, and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of a States/UTs or Bye-election to a PC/AC shall be granted a paid holiday on the day of poll."

Affected Elections and Polling Schedule

The announcement covers elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and Bye-election to eight Assembly Constituencies across six states, which are Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura. Polling will be held on April 9 for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura; April 23 for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra; and April 23 (Phase I) and April 29 (Phase II) for West Bengal.

No Wage Deductions and Penalties for Violators

The Commission further stated that wages will not be deducted on polling day, and violators will be fined. "No deduction of wages shall be made on account of such a paid holiday. Any employer who contravenes these provisions shall be liable to a fine," the statement read.

Provision for Out-of-Constituency Workers

The Commission further clarified, "Electors (including casual and daily wage workers) who are working or employed in industrial or commercial establishments located outside their constituency but are registered as voters in a constituency going to polls shall also be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on the day of poll to enable them to cast their vote."

ECI Directs Strict Compliance

ECI also directed all State and UT governments to ensure strict compliance. "Necessary instructions have been issued to concerned authorities to ensure that all electors are able to exercise their franchise freely and conveniently," the statement added.

Result Declaration

Meanwhile, the results for the upcoming Assembly and bye-elections are scheduled to be announced on May 4, 2026. (ANI)

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