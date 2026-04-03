DMK Intimidated By Vijay's Entry, CM Canvassing Votes: TVK Leader

TVK Slams DMK, Alleges Intimidation and Neglect

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna took a swipe at the ruling DMK, accusing the party of being intimidated by the political entry of actor-turned-politician TVK chief Vijay. Speaking at a gathering, Arjuna claimed that despite the DMK's assertions of confidence, there is a heavy presence of top leadership in the Trichy East constituency. "They (DMK) claim they are not afraid of TVK or Vijay. Yet, in the Trichy East constituency where Vijay is contesting, the Chief Minister and ministers are conducting morning walks to gather votes," he said.

Turning his focus to the local representation, Arjuna further alleged that the sitting MLA in the constituency has neglected the constituency for the last term. "The MLA, who has not visited the constituency for five years, has unnecessarily come forward now. People in the constituency are not even aware of his name," he remarked, adding that this disconnect between elected officials and the public is prevalent across many constituencies in the state," he said.

Vijay's Electoral Battleground

Vijay is contesting from two seats, Perambur and Trichy East- against DMK's incumbent MLAs RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudayaraj, respectively. The Perambur constituency used to be a CPI(M) bastion till 2016. RD Sekar has held the seat since winning the bypolls in 2019.

TVK's Manifesto Promises

TVK has promised "anti-drug protection zones" and a monthly assistance for students. Unveiling the manifesto, Vijay announced a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for diploma holders.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest in the State is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), and the NDA led by AIADMK. However, actor-turned-politician Vijay will look to turn it into a three-way contest. (ANI)

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