Protest At The Hague Highlights Enforced Disappearances In Pakistan's Sindh

A demonstration highlighting the growing crisis of enforced disappearances in Pakistan's Sindh province was staged on Thursday, in The Hague, outside the International Court of Justice. The protest was organised by the Europe chapter of Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh and led by its coordinator, Sarang Sindhi, along with deputy coordinator Saeed Sindhi. Participants condemned what they described as the systematic disappearance of political workers and civilians in Sindh, urging immediate international intervention.

Claims of Widespread Abductions

The organisers claimed that abductions have become a frequent occurrence, with individuals reportedly vanishing weekly in the region. Addressing the gathering, Sarang Sindhi and Saeed Sindhi alleged that the number of enforced disappearances has surged significantly since 2020. According to their claims, over 10,000 individuals have been forcibly taken during this period, including more than 3,500 political activists. They emphasised that the scale of the crisis reflects a pattern of repression targeting dissenting voices in the province.

Appeals for International Action

Memorandum Submitted to ICJ

Following the protest, the organisers submitted a formal memorandum to the administration of the International Court of Justice. The document outlined alleged human rights violations in Sindh and called for urgent action to secure the release of missing nationalist activists. Among those named were Sohail Raza Bhatti, Ejaz Gaho and Ayoub Kandhro.

Outreach to Commission on Missing Persons

The delegation also visited the office of the International Commission on Missing Persons in The Hague, where they handed over another memorandum detailing similar concerns. Representatives of the commission reportedly assured the delegation that efforts would be made to assist in addressing the issue and support the recovery of missing persons.

The protest highlights mounting frustration among activists over what they see as the lack of accountability and transparency surrounding enforced disappearances in various regions of Pakistan. (ANI)

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