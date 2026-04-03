Supplements And Nutrition Packaging Market Size, Share & Growth Graph By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Supplements And Nutrition Packaging Market Size The global supplements and nutrition packaging market size was valued at USD 28.69 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 30.02 billion in 2026 to USD 43.05 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Supplements and nutrition products support people's mental and physical performance and maintain general health and immune system strength. These products are typically sold as liquids, soft gels, tablets, capsules, or powders in various packaging options that provide resistance to moisture, oxygen, and extreme temperatures. These solutions guarantee maximum effectiveness and efficiency while providing convenience and security for storage and transportation. Bottles, resealable zippers, and single-serve packs are a few of the frequently used packaging formats. The use of nutritional supplements to maintain a healthier lifestyle is increasing due to the growing elderly population and health concerns. Additionally, busy schedules and the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases positively impact the global supplement and nutrition packaging market. In addition, a sharp increase in amateur athletes is fueling demand for dietary supplements tailored to particular sports to ensure peak performance. The market is also expanding because more manufacturers use single-serve and travel-sized supplements and nutrition packs in their advertising and marketing campaigns. It is forecasted that introducing intelligent labels with an RFID or QR code to give users more information and developing eco-friendly packaging options and digitally printed graphics to promote brand awareness will fuel market growth in the coming years. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 28.69 billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 30.02 billion Projected 2034 Value USD 43.05 billion CAGR (2026-2034) 4.61% Dominant Region Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Key Market Players Alpha Packaging, Comar LLC., Container and Packaging Supply Inc., ePac Holdings LLC., Gerresheimer AG

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Supplements And Nutrition Packaging Market Drivers Improving Consumer Conscience in Terms of Nutrition, Health, and Well-Being

The market is expected to grow due to numerous awareness campaigns launched by businesses, non-governmental organizations, and government agencies. These campaigns have increased consumer understanding of the nutritional advantages of dietary supplements. Additionally, in many nations, consuming high-end nutritionally enhanced products signifies one's social standing. Some businesses that produce dietary supplements offer organic and natural products in their product lineups, fueling market expansion. Consumer awareness has increased due to the use of appealing packaging techniques, which have, in turn, encouraged spending on such supplements. Brand recognition, nutritional value, and product safety are some elements that affect consumer purchasing decisions. Further likely to influence consumer purchasing behavior is awareness of the advantages offered by dietary supplements through various media, including electronic and print.

Growing Number of CBD-Infused Nutraceuticals Launches

Cannabis plants like hemp or marijuana are the source of cannabidiol (CBD). Patients who experience anxiety or insomnia can find relief from CBD. Additionally, it is used as a treatment for neuropathic, inflammatory, and chronic pain. Additionally, CBD lessens the side effects of cancer treatment, like nausea, vomiting, and pain. Consuming CBD products also lowers blood pressure, keeping the heart healthy. Due to the advantages above, CBD-infused goods, which are available as oil, tablets, and capsules, are becoming increasingly popular. The hemp plant can now be grown legally in the US thanks to changes made to the farm bill. This development sparked the rapid growth of CBD-infused nutraceutical products, which is advantageous for supplement and food packaging businesses.

Market Restraint High and Rising Packaging Prices

The price of nutraceutical packaging has been rising steadily over the past few years, decreasing consumer demand and raising the final product's price overall. The high cost of supplement packaging products like bottles, jars, and pouches is primarily due to rising prices for raw materials like PE, PET, and HDPE. Additionally, mounting regulatory pressure on plastic packaging materials and growing consumer interest in sustainability are driving manufacturers to invest in recycling facilities, which raises the cost of packaging-related activities overall. Furthermore, the nutraceutical industry has seen a significant rise in counterfeiting activities. In order to combat this, businesses increasingly include anti-counterfeiting features like holograms, barcodes, and tags, which also drive up the cost of packaging.

Market Opportunity Growing Popularity of Immunity-Boosting Supplements

The COVID-19 epidemic, which began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, claimed the lives of four million people. People with low immunity, particularly the elderly and those with diseases like diabetes, heart disease, asthma, and cancer, are highly vulnerable to complications brought on by the infection. Thus, consumers increasingly take supplements high in vitamin D, zinc, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids to strengthen their immune systems. Additionally, this has increased demand for these supplements, which is advantageous for companies producing nutritional supplements and packaging.

Regional Analysis Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global supplements and nutrition packaging market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are all included in the analysis of the Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific supplements and nutrition packaging market is driven by several factors, including an increase in the demand for nutrition products and supplements, the availability of raw materials, numerous processing plants, and low labor costs in the area. Additionally, most nations' lax regulations make it profitable for multinational corporations to locate their headquarters and manufacturing facilities in the region. The secondary and tertiary packaging segment is forecasted to experience the highest gains compared to other regions. This can be attributed to the region's extensive distribution network and the fact that it is one of the primary producers in the area. Due to a greater need for these products in the safe transportation of packaged goods, high production value indicates that demand for secondary and tertiary packaging solutions will increase more quickly.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%, generating USD 8.47 billion during the forecast period. Canada and the U.S. are included in the analysis of North America's supplements and nutrition packaging. With a market share of 25.3%, North America is the second-largest region in the world for supplement and nutrition packaging. Multivitamins are the most widely used dietary supplement in North America due to the rise in their daily consumption for maintaining muscle mass, reducing stress and anxiety, and boosting vitality. Due to the superior safety that bottles and jars provide, these supplements are packaged. Stand-up pouches, bottles, and jars are the area's common primary packaging types. Stand-up pouches offer convenience in use, while bottles provide the benefit of extended storage life for supplement and nutrition products along with protection from light, heat, and moisture.

The demand for food supplements and other items has grown throughout the European Union over the last three years. The consumption of the products has grown even more since the coronavirus disease outbreak in Europe, particularly in nations like Germany, the U.K., Italy, and Spain. The market for supplements and nutrition packaging in the area is anticipated to benefit from this expansion of the supplement industry. The producers of dietary supplements and nutrition products emphasize packaging in terms of convenience and aesthetics. Food processing businesses face more competition and emphasize health benefits in their fortified food products. The foods that have been fortified are enriched with more vitamins and nutrients.

Latin America stands out in terms of flora and fauna biodiversity and cultural diversity. The area is well-known for its tropical climate, tropical rainforests, native population, and exotic herbs. It has been noted that the region, home to many developing nations and democracies, is experiencing a tremendous trade boom. It is a significant agricultural producer and the origin of various raw materials used in nutraceuticals sourced from far-off places. As a result, the region's demand for nutritional goods and supplements will probably increase. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising consumer disposable income will boost demand for these goods.

By Raw Material

The plastic segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. For the production of supplement and nutrition packaging products like bottles, jars, sachets, stand-up pouches, and blister packs, the plastic materials High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyethylene (PET), and PP are frequently used. Plastic materials' many advantages, including their low cost and wide availability, chemical inertness, and ease of molding, primarily drive their widespread use in the production of supplements and nutrition packaging. The adverse effects of sustainability concerns are mitigated by the lack of adequate plastic substitutes, the poor performance of substitutes and bioplastics, the high cost of bioplastics, and the rising plastic recycling activities.

The secondary and tertiary packaging of supplements and nutrition-related products primarily uses paper and paperboard. Paperboard and cardboard are cost-effective secondary and tertiary packaging options because of their excellent printability, low cost, widespread availability, and sustainability. In the e-commerce sector, secondary and tertiary packaging is frequently used to safeguard the product as it moves through a long supply chain. As a result, the convenience of purchasing products online is expected to drive consumer use of e-commerce to increase in the coming years, accelerating the growth of the paper and paperboard material segment.

By Formulation

The powder segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Many powdered sports nutrition products are available, including whey protein, plant protein, and weight gain or loss supplements. Powder-form supplements are packaged in HDPE or PET wide-mouth jars, bottles, pouches, and sachets. Before consumption, powder formulations are dissolved in water or other liquid beverages because the body absorbs vitamins and supplements in a liquid form more quickly and effectively than it does in tablet form. The introduction of dietary nutrition products in powder form is anticipated to increase due to this factor in the upcoming years.

Sports and energy drinks are typically liquid and frequently sold in glass, PET, and metal cans. In the upcoming years, the demand for liquid formulation-based supplements is anticipated to rise due to the simplicity of administration of liquid form nutraceuticals, particularly among children and the elderly. Liquid nutritional supplements are more bioavailable to the body than conventional nutritional supplements, which aids the development of liquid formulations and packaging.

By Packaging Type

The primary packaging segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The primary packaging remains close to the dietary supplements and other goods inside. Some of the most popular primary packaging types in the supplements and nutrition market include bottles, jars, stand-up pouches, tins and cans, blister strips, sachets, and rigid papers. It shields the formulation from external influences, facilitates product distribution and evacuation, and helps deliver marketing information to the final nutrition product consumer. Nutrition product manufacturers are increasingly focusing on adopting unique and creative primary packaging products to set their supplements and nutrition products apart from the competition on the retail shelf.

Secondary and tertiary packaging help ensure that the products are transported throughout the supply chain without incident. Since customers first interact with secondary packaging in retail, it is also used for branding initiatives. Due to the attractive discounts and rebates provided by the online platforms, the availability of all brands and categories at a single window for specific product and price comparison, and the convenience of shopping, the distribution of dietary supplements and nutrition products through e-commerce is significantly increasing from the previous few years.

In March 2026, EPL Limited announced a merger with Indovida to form a ~$2 billion consumer packaging entity, strengthening capabilities across flexible packaging segments, including nutrition and supplement applications. In February 2026, Amcor plc Highlighted ongoing expansion in nutraceutical packaging solutions with a focus on sustainable and recyclable materials to meet rising supplement demand and regulatory requirements. In February 2026, Berry Global Inc. continued innovation in sustainable packaging formats, including lightweight and recyclable solutions tailored for dietary supplements and health products. In January 2026, Gerresheimer AG Expanded focus on high-quality glass and sustainable packaging solutions for nutraceuticals, supporting premium supplement packaging demand and regulatory compliance. In January 2026, ProAmpac advanced the development of flexible packaging solutions designed for supplement and nutrition products, emphasizing barrier protection and sustainability. In January 2026, Glenroy Inc. is strengthening capabilities in recyclable flexible packaging formats for nutraceutical and supplement applications, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 28.69 billion Market Size in 2026 USD 30.02 billion Market Size in 2034 USD 43.05 billion CAGR 4.61% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Raw Material, By Formulation, By Packaging Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Supplements And Nutrition Packaging Market Alpha Packaging Comar LLC. Container and Packaging Supply Inc. ePac Holdings LLC. Gerresheimer AG Glenroy Inc. Graham Packaging Company ImpacX Law Print & Packaging Management Ltd. MPS (Moulded Packaging Solutions) OPM Labels. Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Glass Plastic Metal Paper and Cardboard

Tablets Pills & Capsules Powder Soft gels Liquid

Primary Packaging Secondary and Tertiary Packaging

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Supplements And Nutrition Packaging Market Segments By Raw MaterialBy FormulationBy Packaging TypeBy Region