Dubai Defers Govt Fees For 3 Months For Businesses Under New Dh1-Billion Package

Dubai has unveiled fresh details of its Dh1-billion economic incentive package, including a set of fee deferrals across business services.

The statement outlines the specific government fees that will be deferred for three months, along with confirmation that the measures will apply to both new licences and renewals.

Companies across sectors will benefit from the deferral of fees for premium business names, licence amendments, newspaper announcements, local service fees, accommodation fees, waste management fees, and service improvement fees, according to the statement. ￼

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The measures, effective from April 1, are part of the Dh1-billion package announced earlier this week to ease financial pressures on businesses and support economic resilience.

Further clarity has also been provided on the scope of support for the tourism sector, with the measures covering all hospitality establishments, including hotels, hotel apartments and holiday homes. ￼

Hotels will be allowed to postpone paying 100 per cent of sales fees on rooms and food and beverage, as well as the Tourism Dirham, for three months, a move aimed at enhancing liquidity across the sector.

The latest statement confirms that the fee deferrals will apply to both new business licences and renewals, offering relief to companies at different stages of operation. ￼

Businesses will be updated at the end of the three-month period on any further extensions or changes.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, said the accelerated rollout reflects“decisive leadership” and close coordination with the private sector.

“Dubai's economic model has been built on agility, clarity and cooperation, and the accelerated introduction and implementation of these measures... is a clear demonstration of the decisive leadership our city and nation benefit from,” he said.

Officials added that the measures were shaped through ongoing engagement with industry stakeholders, particularly within the hospitality sector.

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