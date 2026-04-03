China Taps Evs To Power The Grid

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) China has installed roughly 30 two-way charging facilities across nine major cities. The specialized stations would allow parked electric cars to discharge stored electricity back into power networks during high-demand periods, allowing China to tap into its massive EV fleet to power the national grid. Beijing plans to scale this pilot program to 5,000 such facilities by 2027 as part of the country's 28 million charging point infrastructure.

If the model proves successful, V2G capability concept could become a standard feature for entities like Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (OTC: BINI) that make electric vehicles and have ambitions of global...

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