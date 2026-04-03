More Opportunities For Women Professionals

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Women in Qatar are witnessing unprecedented expansion in professional and leadership opportunities, driven by national reforms and sustained advocacy for education and empowerment, Doha Women Forum founder Conchita Ponce has said.

The shift is evident not only in policy but also increasingly across workplaces and institutions, where women are stepping into decision-making roles and shaping the country's development trajectory, Ponce told Gulf Times.

“Today, women in Qatar have more opportunities than ever before, and the change is truly visible,” she said, attributing much of this progress to the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation.“Her leadership has inspired generations of women to pursue education, step into leadership roles, and contribute meaningfully to the country's development”.

Ponce stressed that government efforts aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 have further strengthened the environment, enabling women to advance across sectors ranging from business to science and technology.

This progress, she noted, is reflected in organisations such as Snoonu, where nearly half of decision-making roles are held by women.“It demonstrates how women-led leadership can drive innovation and growth”.

Institutions such as Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council are also actively promoting women into leadership positions, particularly in research and technology. Ponce highlighted inclusive funding programmes and initiatives that support women not only as participants but as leaders and decision-makers.

While some challenges remain, Ponce said the broader ecosystem has become significantly more supportive compared to previous years.“Strong foundations are in place, role models are visible, and there is real momentum,” she said.“Women in Qatar are no longer just joining the workforce, they are helping shape its future.”

She highlighted the distinct leadership qualities women bring, traits that have often been undervalued in traditional corporate hierarchies.

“Women are often viewed as soft and gentle, but in many ways, those are exactly the qualities we need in leadership today,” the DWF founder said. Empathy, compassion and emotional intelligence, she explained, enable leaders to build trust and foster stronger team dynamics.

“We can't focus only on organisational success without paying attention to how individuals feel at work. When leadership is grounded in compassion and human connection, teams become more engaged, loyal and ultimately more effective,” Ponce said.

She also pointed to tangible improvements in workplace policies that support women's career growth. Companies are increasingly introducing family-friendly measures, including flexible working arrangements, mentorship programmes, and facilities such as breastfeeding rooms. Some organisations also offer paid paternity leave and allow mothers to bring their children to work.

“These changes make a real difference,” she said, noting that such policies help women balance professional ambitions with family responsibilities while continuing to advance into leadership roles.

At the same time, Ponce said Qatar is witnessing a rise in female entrepreneurship, supported by incubators and innovation platforms. She believes this trend reflects a broader shift in mindset among women in the country.

“Women are bolder than ever these days. They take risks and embrace empowerment,” she said. With access to artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, she added that women are becoming increasingly equipped to launch and manage their own ventures.

“The idea of being independent and making their own decisions is definitely a big factor driving more women toward entrepreneurship,” she added, describing it as an attractive alternative to traditional corporate structures that may offer less flexibility.

Despite these gains, Ponce cautioned that achieving work-life balance remains a significant challenge, particularly for working mothers with limited family support.

“Work-life balance can be very challenging,” she said, stressing the importance of supportive workplace policies such as wellness programmes and stress management initiatives.

For Ponce, balance is less about equal distribution of time and more about intentional living.“It comes down to managing time, setting priorities, and knowing when to draw boundaries,” she said.“It may not always be an even split, but as long as you make space to recharge and spend meaningful time with loved ones, that balance still exists.”

As Qatar continues its development journey, Ponce said the growing presence of women across sectors signals a deeper transformation: one where inclusion, innovation and human-centred leadership are becoming central to the nation's future.

Women professional Doha Women Forum Conchita Ponce