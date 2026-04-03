2 Civilians Martyred, 25 Injured In Pakistani Military Regime Attacks

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) stated that in the past 24 hours, the Pakistani military regime carried out attacks on various areas of Paktika, Kunar and Khost provinces, resulting in two civilians martyred and 25 others wounded, most of them children.

The deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, Mullah Hamdullah Fetrat, wrote on his X account that continuous mortar, missile, and drone attacks were carried out by the Pakistani military regime on Kunar, Paktika, and Khost provinces.

He said that these attacks left two people martyred and 25 others injured, including women and children.

Fetrat added that in various areas of the Sarkano and Manwara districts of Kunar province, 155 mortar and long-range artillery shells hit, injuring two children and destroying a vehicle.

He further stated that in the Dosarkay area of Navapas in Sarkano district, dozens of long-range artillery and mortar shells landed, injuring eight children and martyred two people.

He also reported that three civilians were injured in a drone strike by the Pakistani military regime in Shkin district of Paktika province.

According to Fetrat, on Thursday, the Pakistani military regime fired 185 rounds of long-range artillery shells on various areas of Sarkano district in Kunar, injuring ten civilians.

Fetrat added that in Zazai Maidan district of Khost province, a drone strike in the Jando Ghar area injured two children.

sa