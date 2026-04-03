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Australians Advised To Continue To Exercise High Degree Of Caution In Sri Lanka


2026-04-03 04:00:34
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Australians have been advised to continue to exercise a high degree of caution in Sri Lanka.

In an updated travel advise, the Australian Government said that Australians have been urged to exercise a high degree of caution in Sri Lanka due to the threat of public demonstrations and security risks.

"We continue to advise exercise a high degree of caution in Sri Lanka. To enter Sri Lanka, you'll need a visa in the form of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). You should do this before you travel, as there are limited facilities to obtain an ETA on arrival at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport," the travel update said.

The travel advise says public demonstrations can occur throughout Sri Lanka and demonstrations can lead to disruptions to traffic and public transport.

"Avoid areas impacted by demonstrations, follow the advice of local authorities and monitor the media for updates," the travel advise said.

The travel advise also notes that crime, including sexual assault, harassment and robbery, can occur.

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Colombo Gazette

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