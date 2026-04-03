Qatar Face India, New Zealand In FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup
Doha, Qatar: Qatar will open their campaign at the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore today, taking on India and New Zealand in Group D as they target a strong start in the preliminary round.
Qatar meet India in their opening fixture before facing New Zealand later in the day, in what shapes as a tougher test against one of Asia's leading 3x3 sides.
The national squad features Mohammed Hashem Zidan, Mubarak Jama, Dejan Janic and Nedim Muslic.
A total of 22 teams, including Mongolia, China, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, Chinese Taipei, the Philippines, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Tonga, Thailand, Turkmenistan, South Korea, Hong Kong, India, Vietnam, Macau, the Maldives, and Qatar, are competing in the tournament.
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