Seminar Discusses Role Of Volunteering In Building Student Character

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Core Curriculum Programme at the Deanship of General Studies at Qatar University (QU) organised a virtual seminar titled 'How Does Volunteering Enhance Your Character?' which was attended by more than 150 students from various colleges across the university.

The seminar was held via the Webex platform and delivered by Dr. Somaya Al-Mutawa, a trainer and researcher specialising in leadership training and volunteerism. The event was organised as part of QU's ongoing efforts to promote a culture of volunteerism and develop students' personal and professional skills.

During the seminar, Dr. Al-Mutawa discussed the important role volunteer work plays in building self-confidence and enhancing students' engagement in university life and the broader community.

She emphasised that volunteering provides a valuable opportunity for self-discovery and for developing essential skills required in today's job market. In this context, Dr. Al-Mutawa stated,“Volunteer work is not merely a form of community service; it is a real platform that shapes students' personalities, develops their skills, and effectively prepares them to face the challenges of the labour market.”

The seminar witnessed notable engagement from students, who participated in rich discussions and raised several questions about the role of volunteering in shaping the university student's character and the ways they can leverage their volunteer experiences to strengthen their resumes and prepare for their professional careers.

The seminar also highlighted real-life student experiences in which volunteer activities helped participants discover their abilities, strengthen their sense of responsibility, and improve their capacity to deal with various challenges. The seminar concluded with an emphasis on the Core Curriculum Programme's continued commitment to organizing activities and events that enrich students' educational experience, open new opportunities for learning and sustainable development, and strengthen their engagement within the university and the wider community.

The Core Curriculum Programme aims to equip students with a range of attributes, knowledge, values, and skills that support their academic and personal excellence and enhance their ability to contribute effectively within and beyond the university.

The programme also seeks to instil the values of civic engagement and responsible citizenship within the framework of Arab and Islamic values, while building students' awareness of diverse knowledge areas to prepare them as responsible leaders capable of civic participation and responding to local and global changes in an increasingly complex world.