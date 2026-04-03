Lulu Hypermarket Lights Up In Blue For World Autism Awareness Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Hypermarket marked World Autism Awareness Day 2026 by illuminating its D-Ring Road branch in blue, demonstrating support for individuals with autism and promoting awareness across the community.

Aligned with this year's global theme,“Autism and Humanity – Every Life Has Value“which emphasises inclusion, acceptance, and empowerment of individuals on the autism spectrum, the initiative highlights the importance of creating supportive environments where people with autism can thrive and fully participate in society. As part of the global“Light It Up Blue” campaign, the store's exterior lighting was transformed to reflect the importance of inclusion, understanding, and acceptance. The initiative also reinforces the need for early intervention, accessibility, and stronger community engagement.

LuLu Hypermarket has always extended its support to autism-focused community organizations in Qatar, reinforcing its commitment to collaborating with local initiatives that advocate for awareness, care, and inclusion of individuals on the autism spectrum.

LuLu Hypermarket continues to actively participate in community-driven initiatives across Qatar, reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility and supporting global awareness movements.