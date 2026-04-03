World Autism Awareness Day: Expert Advice Helps Parents Support Children During Stressful Moments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the world marked World Autism Awareness Day yesterday, parents and caregivers are being encouraged to better support children with autism, particularly during times of stress and uncertainty.

Consultant Developmental Pediatrician at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Aboud Babiker Ali Eltom says stressful situations can be especially overwhelming for children on the autism spectrum due to their reliance on routine and heightened sensory sensitivities.

“Children with Autism often depend on predictability and structured environments to feel secure. When routines are disrupted or situations become uncertain, it can lead to a heightened sense of instability,” he told The Peninsula.

He added that sensory processing differences can intensify everyday experiences.“Everyday stimuli such as noise, light, or crowded environments, may be perceived more intensely. During stressful situations, this can overwhelm the nervous system, making it more difficult for the child to regulate emotions or communicate effectively.”

According to Dr. Eltom, recognising the root of these reactions is key.“At Sidra Medicine, we emphasise that these responses are sensory seeking behaviour and physiological reactions to overwhelm. Recognising this helps parents respond with the right kind of support.”

When a child becomes overwhelmed, the first step is to reduce sensory input.“The priority is to reduce sensory input and restore a sense of safety,” he said, advising parents to move children to quieter environments and simplify surroundings.

He also stressed the importance of communication style.“Using calm, clear language rather than multiple instructions can also help reduce pressure.”

Crucially, he noted that parents should focus on emotional regulation first.“It is important to focus first on regulation, not correction. Once the child feels safe and settled, they are more able to engage and respond.”

Children often look to adults to guide their emotional responses.“Children often rely on co-regulation, meaning they look to a trusted adult to help stabilise their emotional state,” Dr. Eltom said.

“A calm, steady presence is one of the most effective tools a parent can offer. This includes speaking softly, slowing down interactions, and avoiding overwhelming the child with questions or instructions.”

He also highlighted the importance of understanding each child's unique needs.“Equally important is recognising individual needs some children may seek comfort, while others may need space. Understanding these patterns allows parents to respond more effectively.”

Sensory tools can play a significant role in helping children manage stress.“Sensory strategies are a key part of supporting emotional regulation. Many children with autism benefit from controlled sensory input that helps organise their nervous system,” he said.

Examples include noise-cancelling headphones, weighted items, and rhythmic movements that support self-regulation. At Sidra Medicine, such approaches are integrated into personalised care plans.

Maintaining routine is equally critical.“Routine is essential. It provides a sense of predictability and control, which helps reduce anxiety,” Dr. Eltom said.

He encouraged parents to prepare children for changes in advance and use visual aids where possible.“Even when routines are disrupted, preserving familiar elements can help anchor the child emotionally.”

While many strategies can be implemented at home, professional support may be necessary in some cases.“If a child experiences frequent distress, difficulty with emotional regulation, or challenges that affect daily functioning, it may be beneficial to seek professional support,” he said.

He emphasised the value of a multidisciplinary approach, combining expertise from paediatrics, psychology, and therapy services to ensure comprehensive care.

On World Autism Awareness Day, Dr. Eltom underscored the importance of empathy and awareness.

“Support begins with understanding. Recognising that a child's response to stress is often rooted in sensory and emotional overwhelm rather than behaviour that allows parents to respond with empathy and confidence,” he said.

“Small, consistent actions, combined with the right support, can make a meaningful difference in helping children feel safe, understood, and better able to navigate challenging situations.”