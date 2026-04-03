Moehe Holds Workshop For Academic Advisors To Review Scholarship Plan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, represented by the Scholarship Department and the School and Student Affairs Department, recently organised a specialised training workshop for academic advisors from both public and private schools, with the participation of approximately 150 advisors.

The workshop aimed to review updates to the 2026-2027 Academic Scholarship Plan and to enhance the role of academic advising in guiding students towards high-quality university tracks. This initiative seeks to improve educational outcomes and align them with the nation's developmental needs.

The session provided a comprehensive review of available scholarship programmes and specialisations alongside an introduction to the list of the top 200 universities globally and their approved admission criteria, enabling advisors to provide guidance based on accurate and updated information.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of early and continuous communication between advisors, students, and parents to ensure a smooth transition to higher education. Furthermore, advisors were urged to recommend that students apply to multiple universities to ensure suitable alternatives and avoid delays, particularly regarding conditional offers with specific validity periods.

In its pursuit of preparing qualified national cadres in strategic fields, the Ministry highlighted several priority programs, such as clinical psychology focusing on psychological counselling and behavioural health. Another major highlight was the National Nuclear Engineering Initiative, a“scholarship-to-employment” track designed to ensure job stability and workforce readiness.

Nuclear Engineering benefits: The Ministry clarified that this programme includes a specialised benefits package, such as appointment at the ninth grade, counting years of study toward years of service, and providing a monthly scholarship stipend alongside a functional salary, subject to approved regulations and universities.

The Ministry encouraged students to obtain information through its official website or by contacting the Scholarship Department directly. It also praised the success of the“Tomouh” program in attracting male Qatari teachers, noting that the programme offers diverse career paths including teaching, educational administration, and institutional work.

At the conclusion of the workshop, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to developing the academic advising system through periodic qualitative initiatives.